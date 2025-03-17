Cardi B Vibes To "GIMME A HUG" Sample And Drake Fans Couldn't Be Happier

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 737 Views
Cardi B Vibes GIMME A HUG Sample Drake Fans Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Recording artist Cardi B in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Cardi B was on a night out on Drake timing, something that she's been enjoying a lot these days to distract herself from her Offset divorce.

Cardi B and Drake have shown love to each other on multiple occasions, even if their connection might cause a lot of beef rumors and conflicts considering the former's feud with Nicki Minaj, Drizzy's Young Money partner. Nevertheless, good music is good music, and it was kind of hilarious to see so many OVO fans go wild over Cardi singing Aaron Hall's 1993 hit, "I Miss You" during a night out. This is because this is a sample in the 6ix God's "GIMME A HUG," which landed on the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Maybe the Bronx femcee heard this track out at a club and got it stuck in her head, or she's just a big fan of the Aaron Hall original and was not thinking about "GIMME A HUG" at all. Either way, Drake is probably very happy that his music and its references are resonating with not just his massive fanbase, but with many of his artistic peers. The mother of three seems on board, and she seemed to have a great time on this outing. Cardi B is handling a nasty divorce these days, so nights out are a solid distraction.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

But no matter how many stars like Cardi B bump the Toronto superstar's music or its inspirations, he still feels like the world is against him. UMG recently filed to dismiss Drake's defamation lawsuit against them, and we will see if that motion is successful in court. For those unaware, The Boy sued the label and distributor for allegedly engaging in unlawful practices to boost the commercial performance of Kendrick Lamar, specifically his "Not Like Us" diss track against him. UMG denied any and all claims and expressed their belief that he simply lost a rap battle and sought unsubstantiated revenge.

Drake has more musical efforts on the way, though, so don't think that this UMG move completely slowed him down. We will see just how much further this case goes in court. In the meantime, we're sure that Cardi B and the rest of us will enjoy some good hits from him.

