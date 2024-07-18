Cardi B Calls Joe Budden A “Hater” For Questioning Drake’s $400M UMG Deal

Cardi B recently hopped on Twitter Spaces to put Joe Budden on blast.

Today, Cardi B took to Twitter Spaces to put Joe Budden on blast, calling him out for criticizing her on his podcast. During the rant, she claimed that Budden never had anything nice to say about her work, despite him claiming that he's looking forward to her next album. She also accused him of having received a lap dance from her, doing cocaine, and more.

"I don't understand why I keep getting harassed by this man," Cardi explained, urging Budden to leave her alone. "You tear down my single, you tear down my personal life, you tear down everything I f*cking do." According to Cardi, however, she's not the only one Budden has been overtly critical of lately.

Cardi B Goes Off On Joe Budden

The "Enough" performer went on to slam Budden for his comments on Drake's $400M record deal, which he made on his podcast back in April. At the time, he called Drizzy's tour schedule into question, insisting that nobody at that level would want to tour so much unless they're contractually obligated to. According to Cardi B, however, she certainly would for that kind of money.