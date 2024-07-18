Cardi B Calls Joe Budden A “Hater” For Questioning Drake’s $400M UMG Deal

Today, Cardi B took to Twitter Spaces to put Joe Budden on blast, calling him out for criticizing her on his podcast. During the rant, she claimed that Budden never had anything nice to say about her work, despite him claiming that he's looking forward to her next album. She also accused him of having received a lap dance from her, doing cocaine, and more.
"I don't understand why I keep getting harassed by this man," Cardi explained, urging Budden to leave her alone. "You tear down my single, you tear down my personal life, you tear down everything I f*cking do." According to Cardi, however, she's not the only one Budden has been overtly critical of lately.
Read More: Joe Budden Denies Getting Lap Dance From Cardi B After Cardi Goes Off On Him In Fiery Twitter Spaces Rant
Cardi B Goes Off On Joe Budden
The "Enough" performer went on to slam Budden for his comments on Drake's $400M record deal, which he made on his podcast back in April. At the time, he called Drizzy's tour schedule into question, insisting that nobody at that level would want to tour so much unless they're contractually obligated to. According to Cardi B, however, she certainly would for that kind of money.
"Stop being a f*cking hater," she said. "I'll f*cking tour till I'm 65 if somebody gives me $400M. $400M that you don't have... Everything that somebody do good, you always hate on it. That's bad, that's terrible. You always hating on something." Cardi continued, noting that there's a difference between a critic and a hater, and questioning how Budden could possibly find an issue with Drake making hundreds of millions for a tour. What do you think of Cardi B going off on Joe Budden on Twitter Spaces today? What about her calling him a hater for criticizing Drake's $400M record deal? Does she have a point or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.