Cardi B Vs. Joe Budden: What Went Wrong?

The two have since made amends but Cardi B and Joe Budden have gone through their fair share of ups and downs over the years.

Things took a turn on X Spaces on Thursday night after Cardi B unleashed hell on Joe Budden. The rapper-turned-media personality has become one of the most prominent voices in the culture whose criticism has earned him the title of the Howard Stern of hip-hop. However, his opinions of artists often ruffle feathers, especially since he was once an artist himself. Unfortunately for Cardi B, her music career and public persona overlap more than most, warranting criticism of her as both a celebrity and an MC.

Budden has had plenty of nice things to say about Cardi B over the years but he hasn’t held back from sharing his opinion whenever she misses the mark, musically or otherwise. And in many ways, his commentary often echoes the general consensus among the public. But Thursday night’s conversation shed light on the state of Cardi B’s career and Joe Budden’s perception of her trajectory. The two have since made amends and Cardi has since accepted his apology but what specifically led them to this back-and-forth? Below, we're delving into a brief history of their recent back-and-forths.

Joe Budden Says Cardi B Has “Mad Time”

Around the time that fans expected a follow-up to Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B was particularly clear that she wasn’t necessarily working on new music but rather, reaping the fruits of her labor. Unfortunately, this warranted some harsh criticism from Joe, who said that she had “mad time.” He humorously noted that she was spending her wealth generously, helping Offset, buying houses, and paying for funerals.

Cardi initially took these comments as insinuating she was lazy and responded with a now-deleted post. However, the tension was resolved, as Cardi later shared a clip of Budden calling her a "superstar." She retweeted the video with a heartfelt message, acknowledging his belief in her and expressing her affection for him despite their disagreements. Cardi’s post included a throwback photo with Budden and former podcast co-host Rory Farrell, highlighting their longstanding relationship.

“Bongos”

Joe Budden expressed strong criticism of the new Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration "Bongos" on his podcast. He found the song's hook unremarkable and felt it lacked the "ghetto ratchet" vibe, suggesting it sounded like two artists struggling to create a hit. Budden recommended they reconnect with their former writers and producers for fresher material. Despite his harsh review, Budden emphasized his admiration for Cardi B, asserting that his words were being used to create controversy. He stood by his opinion on the song while cautioning against misrepresenting his stance as a lack of support for Cardi.

However, Cardi B believed Joe Budden had a personal issue with her following his harsh critique of her new track "Bongos" with Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi expressed that Budden's comments seem to go deeper than just the song, suggesting he has an issue with her specifically. She noted that Budden gets defensive when criticized but freely targets her.



Joe Budden addressed the situation, expressing that Cardi B's reaction hurt him. “Cardi is my girl, so when the headlines are, ‘Cardi B Tears Into Joe Budden’ — that hurts my heart," he said. He noted the potential for miscommunication and felt some of his words were taken out of context. “I wouldn’t have said that directly to Cardi because I f*ck with Cardi. I was talking to others, but now I have to address the Cardi situation.”

The Tasha K Drama

Joe Budden was caught in ongoing drama between Cardi B and Tasha K, which began after he criticized Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion's song "Bongos." Although Budden disputed how his comments were reported, it led to tensions with Cardi, who felt the criticism was personal. The situation escalated when Budden recorded an interview with Tasha K, a blogger who lost a lawsuit to Cardi for spreading falsehoods about her. Budden decided not to release the interview, citing legal concerns and Tasha's lawsuit loss. Tasha accused him of yielding to Cardi's pressure. Budden explained that his lawyers had advised against releasing it due to legal issues. Fans remained skeptical, speculating that the interview contained unfounded claims or that Cardi's influence played a role. Some believed Atlantic Records played a role in keeping the interview quiet. The situation left fans divided and curious about Budden's true motivations.

“Like What?”

Joe Budden made a pretty massive declaration after the release of Cardi B's new single, "Like What (Freestyle)," declaring that the broader "girl rapper wave” is on a decline. While he described the track as "cool" in a somewhat backhanded manner, it was his comment on the female rap scene that sparked the most debate. Budden claimed that the "girl rapper wave" was over, suggesting that the trend of aggressively promoting female rappers through major labels was fading. He also mentioned that record labels were struggling to recoup their investments in female artists, citing the long delay in Cardi B’s sophomore album as an example. Although he conceded that Cardi’s freestyle was enjoyable, Budden’s remarks about the decline of the female rap trend drew criticism and speculation from fans. Many believed that the industry’s evolution was ongoing and were eager to see how new female talent would shape the future.

Cardi B Claims Joe Doesn’t Like Her

Cardi B recently addressed the tension with Joe Budden during a Twitter/X Spaces session, expressing her frustration with his criticism. Despite Budden's mixed feelings about her work, Cardi boasted about her dedication and success, highlighting that even critics like Budden had to admit her single "Enough (Miami)" was good. She questioned why someone who allegedly disliked her would praise her song, emphasizing her belief in her own talent and hard work. She also mentioned allegations of Budden receiving a lap dance from her and using cocaine, which he denied. “I don't understand why I keep getting harassed by this man," Cardi B remarked.

"You want to hear my album so bad, you can pull up to my studio session. You could pull up! But I'm really sick and tired of you keeping my name in your f*cking mouth and then you're acting like you're keeping it there because you really want a project from me," she continued. "No, you want to tear my project down like you tear down every one of my singles. You tear down my single, you tear down my personal life, you tear down everything I f*cking do. So it's not coming from a genuine place."

Budden responded by stating he would no longer cover Cardi's work and refuted the claims made against him. He clarified that his criticisms were not personal but rooted in his desire for a new album from an artist he genuinely enjoyed. He apologized and expressed a desire to move on from the conflict.

Joe Responds

In a subsequent podcast episode, Budden tackled the controversy while reiterating his regret for his comments and affirming his ongoing admiration for Cardi B. He acknowledged any harm his jokes might have caused but rejected the notion that he had been continuously unsupportive. "Cardi is on my list of people I’m going to love no matter what," he said. Budden pointed to several occasions where he had commended her work. He also insisted that he would not be silenced and would continue to discuss Cardi B’s career in the future. Budden emphasized that he would continue to cover Cardi B in the future, saying, "I can't let people suppress my voice."

Cardi B Accepts Apology

Following Joe's apology on The Joe Budden Podcast, Cardi B acknowledged his regret but pointed out that his attitude toward her had changed over the past few years. She mentioned how he had criticized her during tough times in her marriage and how his comments often fueled toxic narratives. "I got love for you to Joe but you been changing your tone on me real heavy the last 3 years whether music or personal..like when I was goin through real shit wit my marriage in December you went on ya platform and tried to make that about somebody else and what they got going on," she wrote.