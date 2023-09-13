Joe Budden Blames Publicists For The Reporting Of His Cardi B “Bongos” Criticism

Joe Budden recently had some harsh words for the new Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song. Overall, "Bongos" has proven to be a polarizing track. Not everyone is a fan, and many have made their opinions clear. Budden for instance, said the song is too commercial for what it is going for. Additionally, he likened the song to what Sexyy Red is doing right now, which is a lot raunchier. On the latest episode of his podcast, however, Budden went after publicists. As he explains, he thinks they are to blame for his criticisms blowing up in the media.

“Did somebody check me? No, I actually got an invite tonight to the ‘Bongos’ listening party,” Joe Budden said. “TMZ and along with a number of other outlets and publications did, like y’all always do, post my opinions and put it on the assembly belt. I want to say that I know when that happens that one of y’all’s labels or teams or publicist people out there doing that. I know that it’s y’all.”

Budden then went on to explain that he is a big fan of Cardi and he doesn't want people playing as if he is not a supporter of hers. “When I’m saying something bad and it gets picked up like that and put everywhere that’s somebody else’s team, somebody else’s squad holding them down and they’re just using me as the frontman," Budden continued. "And don’t play with me like that because y’all know I f*** with Cardi. But I stand in what I said about the song.”

Whenever he is on his podcast, you know he is going to come through with some controversial opinions. Sometimes, they end up going viral. Such is life in the world of professional podcasting. Let us know your thoughts on Budden and his theory, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

