Joe Budden Challenged To A Boxing Match By Gillie Da Kid

The pair weren’t kidding about going head-to-head in the ring.

Recently Joe Budden stepped off of his own podcast set onto another popular show. He talked with Wallo and Gillie Da Kid of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game and ended up getting more than he bargained for. Gillie challenged Budden to a celebrity boxing match and unsurprisingly Budden had one question. “How much?” he responded which sparked an entire conversation about potential compensation for a theoretical fight. Gillie and Budden have had a long-running beef, though it’s very light hearted. The pair have exchanged barbs on Twitter in the past and had even more shots to take at one another during their podcast appearance.

In case fans thought they might be kidding about the fight, both men clarified that they were “dead f*cking serious.” ““I’m gonna go train, I’m gonna spar for two months, I’m gonna beat the f*cking leather off of you,” Gillie said to Joe Budden. “I’m gonna fold you up,” Budden responded. Fans on social media instantly began debating who would win if the fight ever actually came to fruition. The results were surprisingly divided with plenty of arguments made for each of them. Check out the entire podcast episode below.

Gillie Da Kid Wants To Fight Joe Budden

In recent weeks, Joe Budden has taken aim at rap labels who aren’t doing enough to appreciate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. He initially responded to Ebro discussing new rappers that don’t have enough appreciation for the genre’s history. Budden reframed that and aimed it at the labels for not doing enough to celebrate the historic anniversary.

Budden found himself in hot water recently with his comments about Lizzo’s workplace harassment scandal. He downplayed the severity of the allegations and claimed that the actions she allegedly took against her own dancers are commonplace for celebrities. Who do you think would win in a celebrity boxing match between Gillie Da Kid and Joe Budden? Let us know in the comment section below.

