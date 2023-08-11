Joe Budden On Lizzo: “That’s Celebrities!”

It was only a matter of time before podcaster Joe Budden joined in on the discourse surrounding Lizzo’s sexual harassment and hostile workplace lawsuit. As you’ve likely heard, the body-positive artist is facing serious backlash for allegedly pressuring past employees into sexual acts at an Amsterdam strip club, firing them due to weight gain, and acting aggressively toward them, among other things. In a recent statement, the Detroit native shut down most of the gossip. Still, some were left dissatisfied with her response.

On Friday (August 11), Joe Budden TV‘s YouTube lit up with a new video discussing current events. Of course, Lizzo’s troubling case was at the top of the list. “I witnessed how arrogant, self-centred, and unkind she is,” the host read out loud when sharing the story of a director who previously worked with the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker. “Well, that’s celebrities,” Budden said with a laugh as his co-hosts agreed. “When I was reading all of this s**t, it sounded like regular music industry s**t to me. Maybe that’s not a good thing, I don’t know,” another voice in the room pointed out.

Read More: Joe Budden Is “Scared Sh*tless” Of Upcoming Drake Album

Joe Budden and Co-Hosts Speak on Lizzo Allegations

“It felt like the accusations were coming from people who expected Disneyworld and got like regular, hip-hop music industry s**t,” they added. Others shared that the banana sex club escapades are what left them feeling unsure of which side to take. “It sounds like there was peer pressure involved,” someone suggested. Another added that the dancers also likely feared that they would lose their jobs if they decided to say no to Lizzo’s Amsterdam antics. Ultimately, Budden feels that the issue lies in the fact that the women worked together, and being in an NSFW environment with her employees put the embattled entertainer in a position of power over them.

Lizzo fans who don’t want to believe the allegations could be true have been anxiously awaiting more updates. Unfortunately, they came in the form of more past employees sharing their own negative experiences working with the Special singer. Read what others have been saying about Lizzo at the link below. Make sure to check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Lizzo Hit With Additional Sexual Harassment Allegations

[Via]