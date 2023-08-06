Lizzo Spoke About “Having A Rough Day” In Interview Days Before Facing Lawsuit: Watch

Lizzo is most often in the news for topics surrounding body positivity, but a lawsuit that hit the news cycle last week alleged that the Detroit native’s attitude is anything but accepting behind closed doors. Three of her dancers are taking legal action against their former boss, claiming that she fired one of them after commenting on their weight gain, pressured them into touching nude dancers at an Amsterdam strip club, and acted out in aggression toward her team. The internet has been divided on the discourse, as well as the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker’s response to the gossip, but an attorney recently hinted that we could see Lizzo in court over the accusations of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

In another update on the investigation, DailyMail reports that the plus-sized ambassador spoke about having a “rough day” during a 60 Minutes interview just days before word of her dancer’s claims went public. At the time, Lizzo was in the midst of touring through Australia, No one on the show’s production team was aware of the allegations against her during filming. “Even today, I was having a rough day, I was sad and stuff earlier today,” she vented to host Tom Steinfort.

Lizzo Speaks Candidly About Her Emotions

“And I still feel like, for some odd reason, even if I’m having a bad day or if I’m going through something, people still get good from it,” Lizzo later added. It’s unclear if the things affecting the Yitty CEO’s mood at the time were related to her dancers, or if she had other things taking up space in her mind.

Lizzo may be losing thousands of Instagram followers amid the allegations about her coming to light, but at least one person is still definitely in her corner. Canadian popstar Grimes shared her thoughts on the ongoing drama with the “Special” singer, as well as what people have been saying about Doja Cat this weekend. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

