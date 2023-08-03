One Of Lizzo’s Accusers Praised Her In A Video Made After Alleged Abuse

The entire world of popular music has been focusing on Lizzo this week. The “About Damn Time” hitmaker was hit with a lawsuit from former dancers earlier this week. Since then the story has taken a number of turns. In the days following the allegations others came out about their own experiences with the singer with some even corroborating stories. In a recent performance on the Renaissance tour Beyonce skipped over Lizzo’s name during the Queens Remix of “Break My Soul.” Many fans interpreted that as a diss or at the very least as an acknowledgement of the backlash. Tina Knowles later came out to try and dispel those rumors.

Earlier today Lizzo took to Instagram to finally release a statement in response to the allegations. In the statement, she worked to discredit the allegations of her former collaborators. “I’m devastated after hearing these fabricated claims made against me. These are sensationalized stories from people I gave opportunities to. The allegations are as unbelievable as they sound.” She expanded by saying “Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are too outrageous not to be addressed. I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this.” After the release of the statement the dancers involved in the suit hit back, calling her words “dismissive” and “quite telling about her own character.”

Lizzo’s Accuser Praising Her In Unearthed Video

Now according to The Neighborhood Talk, there is another twist in the story. Lizzo’s legal team reportedly provided TMZ with a video of one of the accusers. In the clip provided she’s seen auditioning for the show Watch Out For The Big Girls. In the video she can be seen praising the singer, claiming she looks up to her and wants to follow in her footsteps. A representative from Lizzo’s legal team also provided a statement about the video. “These do not sound like the words of someone who was harassed or discriminated against by someone they described as ‘THE QUEEN’.” The video was reportedly recorded after the events explained in the lawsuit happened.

