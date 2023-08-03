Lizzo Responds To Sexual Harassment & Weight Shaming Allegations

Fans had been waiting for Lizzo to respond.

Lizzo is currently under fire after three of her former dancers sued her for a whole host of reasons. Overall, the allegations made against the artist are quite shocking. The dancers claim that Lizzo had pressured them to commit sexual acts while on tour. In particular, they were asked to take part in some sort of banana sex show in Amsterdam. Additionally, some of the women were told that they were gaining weight and that if it continued, they would be kicked off the tour. Needless to say, fans are devastated by these allegations as they go against what the artist stood for.

Since the allegations surfaced a couple of days ago, fans have been waiting for her to respond. However, she has largely remained quiet on social media, until now. On Thursday morning, Lizzo took to Twitter with her side of the story. As you can imagine, she is completely denying the allegations. Moreover, she says that she is heartbroken that people she gave an opportunity to would say these things. In fact, she claims that these dancers had behaved poorly on tour and had been warned that they could be fired.

Lizzo Speaks

“I’m devastated after hearing these fabricated claims made against me. These are sensationalized stories from people I gave opportunities to. The allegations are as unbelievable as they sound,” Lizzo said. “These former employees have already publicly admitted that they were told that their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are too outrageous not to be addressed. I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

The story certainly will not end here. The lawsuit continues, and we’re sure the dancers will be responding to this statement, soon. Let us know what you think of Lizzo’s response, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

