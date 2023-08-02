Sophia Nahli Allison Slams Lizzo As “Arrogant, Self-Centered, & Unkind”

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison called out Lizzo during a post on her Instagram Story, Wednesday, explaining why she dropped out of working on the singer’s documentary in 2019. The post comes after three women sued Lizzo for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

In Allison’s post, she writes: “I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a shitty situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you fucking can and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt, but I’ve healed. Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Sophia Nahli Allison attends the 93rd. Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

The aforementioned lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday and also names Lizzo’s Big Grrrl Big Touring production company and dance captain Shirlene Quigley. The women claim Lizzo pressured a co-worker into touching a naked performer in an Amsterdam club, that she subjected dancers to “excruciating” auditions, as well as much more. “Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” the lawsuit states. The girls are seeking damages over emotional distress including unpaid wages, loss of earnings, and attorney’s fees. Check out Sophia Nahli Allison’s story about her experience working with Lizzo below.

Sophia Nahli Allison Reflects On Working With Lizzo

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison says she dropped out as director of Lizzo’s documentary in 2019 after facing mistreatment from her:



“I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is.” pic.twitter.com/jl1sA4EZ1Q — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2023

The dancers’ lawyer, Ron Zambrano, said in a statement: “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing.” Be on the lookout for further updates on the case on HotNewHipHop.

