Lizzo Sued For Sexual Harassment & Hostile Work Environment By Former Dancers

Lizzo’s fanbase has come to love the 35-year-old for an abundance of reasons. Namely her vocal talents, flute playing, and of course, body positivity. As one of the few plus-sized people at the forefront of superstardom, she’s received no shortage of hate throughout her career. Still, she’s continued to move forward with confidence and positivity, putting her curves on display constantly. Seeing as she shows up as such a bright light online and while performing, the thought has been that Lizzo behaves the same way in real life. According to her former dancers, however, things aren’t always sunshine and rainbows in the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker’s presence.

On Tuesday (August 1), NBC News revealed that three women who previously worked for Lizzo are now suing her for sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. Among the specific accusations Lizzo is facing are “pressuring one dancer to touch a nude performer at an Amsterdam club” and subjecting her team to what’s been described as an “excruciating” audition after levelling false accusations of drinking while at work. In addition, the Michigan-born artist also reportedly called one dancer out for their weight gain. She later berated and fired that same person for recording a meeting because of their health condition.

Lizzo Faces Troubling Accusations in New Lawsuit

Lizzo performs in support of her “Special” release at Chase Center on November 12, 2022, in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Documents were filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court today. They also call out the captain of Lizzo’s dance team, Shirlene Quigley. Allegedly, they shamed others in the group for having premarital sex while also sharing their own NSFW fantasies. They’re said to have simulated oral sex publicly, and openly discussed the virginity of one of the three plaintiffs. “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” attorney Ron Zambrano shared in a statement.

Prior to facing this harrowing lawsuit, Lizzo was fully focused on the recent Congress UFO hearing, in which whistleblowers confirmed the existence of non-human biologics on Earth. Besides her shocked reaction, we’ve also heard from Post Malone regarding the out-of-this-world topic. Read what both artists had to say below, and check back later for any updates on the Special singer’s allegations.

