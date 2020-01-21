dancers
- MusicDrake Calls Dancers On FaceTime To Give Them MoneyIt seems like The Boy wanted to call in and make sure all his cash went to the right people.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLizzo's Current Tour Staff Back Her In Lawsuit From Ex-DancersThe singer has stood by her actions since the lawsuit was first filed.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNew Photos Appear To Contradict Lizzo's Accusers, Performer To Sue For "False" AllegationsLizzo's attorney says the dancers were "gleefully reveling" in the topless show mentioned in their lawsuit.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLizzo's Remaining Dancers Share Statement Expressing Solidarity With HerThe Big Grrrl dancers released a statement in support of Lizzo.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDancers Who Sued Lizzo Speak On The Today ShowThey explained further details on the behavior specified in a new lawsuit.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLizzo Sued For Sexual Harassment & Hostile Work Environment By Former DancersAccording to a newly filed lawsuit, Lizzo called one of her former performers out for gaining weight, despite her body-positive stance on social media.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSuper Bowl Halftime Show Criticized By Dancers For Hours Of Unpaid WorkThe Super Bowl LVL halftime show has come under fire for requiring dancers and performers to rehearse for hours without pay. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureDancers Thank Drake For Allegedly Throwing A Million Dollars In Houston Strip ClubThanks, Drake. By Taylor McCloud
- Music VideosOmarion Pays Tribute To Dance Culture In His Video For "Can You Hear Me?"By Keenan Higgins
- SportsPhiladelphia 76ers Investigating Racism Allegations On Dance TeamA former Sixers dancer is making serious allegations against the team and its players.By Madusa S.
- TVAffion Crockett Reminisces On His Days As a "Soul Train" DancerAffion Crockett is known as a comedic movie star, but in the early stages of his career, he was a "Soul Train" dancer for three years.By Erika Marie
- MusicKeyshia Cole Returns To Instagram After Deactivation Prompted By O.T. GenasisKeyshia Cole is readying new music. By Noah C