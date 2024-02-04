Drake Calls Dancers On FaceTime To Give Them Money

It seems like The Boy wanted to call in and make sure all his cash went to the right people.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage

Drake is quite the generous soul, a quality that's very easy but remarkable to have when you have so much money to send around. Moreover, a new clip emerged on social media of him FaceTiming some dancers to make sure they knew that he was the one who sent them oodles of cash. Given the vague and quick nature of this video, though, exactly what the Toronto superstar did here is a bit unclear. Was he really just calling to make sure his money went to the right people or did he do this big reveal where he called so he could see their reactions? Whether from a distance or right in your face, The Boy definitely lives up to that cringe feminist bar on Her Loss.

Furthermore, Drake has plenty of reasons to celebrate these days, so it's natural for him to spread that joy. At press time, the Grammy Awards are in just a couple of hours, and he's among the most nominated artists in the rap field. Of course, this is curious because of the 37-year-old's reluctance to submit his material for Recording Academy consideration in the past, and also because of a particularly fitting matchup. The aforementioned 21 S*vage collab album will face off against Travis Scott's UTOPIA in the Best Rap Album category, and fans shared a throwback pic of the two at the 2019 ceremony to reflect on this camaraderie and competition.

Drake Gives Out Cash Via FaceTime: Watch

If you want to see our predictions for the hip-hop and R&B categories for this year's Grammys, you can find those here. Overall, we're not sure whether Drake's past Grammys history will work in his favor or if it will dissuade voters from seeing the quality of tracks like "Rich Flex" and "Spin Bout U," which are specifically nominated from Her Loss along with the whole album. There's also steep competition in the form of Killer Mike's star-studded "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS," Nas' excellent LP King's Disease III, and more. We'll see very soon whether there are any surprises in store or if the Recording Academy plays it safe.

Meanwhile, the "Wick Man" MC's affinity for FaceTime calls extends to his collaborators, too. For example, he recently hit up Yeat via the video call feature, which got fans riled up for another team-up. "IDGAF" stunned many, so hopefully they can recapture and expand on that magic. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

