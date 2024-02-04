Drake Appears To Shade Rihanna During "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?" Opening Night

Drake seemed to throw a bit of shade at Rihanna during the opening night of his It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What? in Tampa, Florida on Friday night. As his 2016 song, “Work," began to play, he remarked, “I don’t sing this song anymore, but you [all] can sing it though.”

Drake teamed up with Rihanna for "Work" to assist on the singer's eighth studio album, Anti. The song was a commercial success, spending nine weeks atop the US Billboard Hot 100. It was also nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 59th Grammy Awards.

Friday night isn't the first time Drake has appeared to diss Rihanna. On his For All The Dogs cut, "Fear of Heights," he seemed to be referencing the singer and her album, Anti, with the lyrics. “Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? / That could never be / Gyal can’t ruin me / Better him than me / Better it’s not me," Drake raps. "I’m anti, I’m anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you … / And I had way badder bitches than you, TBH."

Drake Says He's Done Singing "Work"

Drake and Rihanna reportedly briefly dated back in 2016, but it didn't last long. These days, Rihanna is in a relationship with ASAP Rocky. The two recently welcomed their second child together. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Rihanna on HotNewHipHop.

