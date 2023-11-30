Rihanna & Drake's "What's My Name" Music Video Hits Massive Milestone

Rihanna and Drake are two of the biggest stars in music. Overall, they have dropped some truly massive tracks over the years. Although they may not be on the best of terms these days, they certainly had hits together. One such track is the mega-hit "What's My Name." This is one of those songs that you surely heard a lot on the radio or in the mall. It was an inescapable pop track that proved yet again that Riri is a superstar. As for Drake, it was a huge look earlier on in his career.

Of course, seeing as though this was such a massive track, there was, indeed, a music video for it. Both artists were very keen to do one, and it obviously did numbers. It is a video that got a lot of play back when MTV did still play music as opposed to "Ridiculousness" re-runs. That said, Riri and Drake have hit a brand-new milestone for the video. According to Billboard, the music video has now reached a whopping view count of over 1 billion.

Read More: What Is Rihanna's Best-Selling Album?

Rihanna & Drake Had A Huge Hit Here

There are only a few songs ever that have gotten to the one billion mark. On YouTube, momentum is key so sometimes, older songs aren't able to reach the mark. However, Rihanna and Drake were able to turn that tide, which is cool to see. They join an elite club, and it will be interesting to see what other music videos these artists can get to the one billion mark. Hopefully, Rihanna gives us some new music that would potentially make that cut.

Drake has a whole slew of new music videos out, so hopefully, some of those are able to hit the big time. After all, For All The Dogs is a project that has seemingly gotten a lot of great streaming numbers. Let us know what you think of "What's My Name" as a collab, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: SZA Reveals That Rihanna's "Consideration" Was Originally Hers