Latto Reveals Her Ultimate Dream Collaboration

Latto has been killing it as of late. Overall, she has delivered some incredible tracks this year. Moreover, she is someone who has gotten to work with a plethora of phenomenal artists. At this point, she is getting to a place in her career where she can work with almost anyone. She recently orchestrated an all-women cypher for XXL and she even got to chat with Forbes. These are huge moves for the artist, who is doing more than just dropping hits and consistent projects.

In her interview with Forbes, Latto was asked who would be her dream collaboration. Of course, there are plenty of amazing artists that one could choose from in this scenario. However, the artist that Latto chose is someone who hasn't released an album in quite some time. That person just so happens to be Rihanna. She is someone who inspired a generation of artists, and Latto just so happens to be one of them.

Latto Delivers Praise To Riri

“Business, RiRi. RiRi. I just feel like she touched our generation in a whole different way,” Latto said. “I feel like women like me who might have a little motion going on, she showed us that it’s possible for us to take it a whole different level. So definitely RiRi. Music and business. What’s up, RiRi? Call me girl. I did a song with Mariah Carey, I did a song with Christina Aguilera, I did a song with Lil Wayne. It’s so limitless, I feel like anything could happen.” This would be an incredible collab, and we would love to see it happen. Hopefully, Rihanna does hit Latto with that call.

Latto has been doing big things, and it is cool to see her having this massive moment. Let us know your expectations for a collab between her and Riri, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists.

