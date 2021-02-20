forbes
- MusicYo Gotti Is Worth $100 Million According To Forbes"If I never wrote another rap again, I’m financially straight," the Memphis MC told the outlet. "My whole career, I was setting up for that."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLatto Reveals Her Ultimate Dream CollaborationLatto had a very easy answer.By Alexander Cole
- UncategorizedDruski On Birdman Beef: "Your Idols Turn To Rivals"Druski recently chatted with Forbes about Birdman.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Squares Up To Confront Fan Who Rushed On-StageMGK confronted a fan who rushed on stage yesterday. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJeezy Reveals What Earns Him The Most IncomeJeezy says his various business ventures bring him the most profit.By Cole Blake
- Music50 Cent Trolls Nick Cannon For Having So Many Kids50 Cent poked fun at Nick Cannon during a recent interview.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyonce, Rihanna Make The List Of Forbes' Richest Self-Made WomenThe two were among the most successful self-made female musicians.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureBeyoncé's "RENAISSANCE" Tour Could Earn Over $2 Billion From Ticket Sales AloneQueen B is set to outearn Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour by an impressive $600M, according to "Forbes."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJay-Z Is The Only Rapper On Forbes World Billionaires List:Kanye didn't make the list after losing his billionaire status when he & Adidas parted ways.By Aron A.
- GossipBlac Chyna Sets Record Straight On OnlyFans EarningsRumors spread that the reality TV star and model earned up to $240 million on the platform.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramMoneybagg Yo Congratulates Ari Fletcher For Her "Forbes" Top Influencer FeatureThe rapper says that as a rich man, he needs a rich woman by his side.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRihanna Named America's Youngest Self-Made BillionaireOther self-made wealthy women recognized by Forbes include Kylie Jenner and Sandra Bullock.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYe, Rihanna, & JAY-Z Snag Spots On Forbes' Annual Billionaires ListIt's a whole lot of money in this motherf*cker!By Hayley Hynes
- SportsJake Paul Earned $40 Million As A Boxer In 2021Looks like Jake picked the right career path.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureForbes’ Wealthiest Americans List Doesn’t Include Donald Trump For The First Time In 25 YearsJeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg topped this year’s list.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRihanna Goes On Shopping Spree With A$AP Rocky After Reaching Billionaire StatusRihanna went on a shopping spree in New York City with A$AP Rocky after she reached billionaire status.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJeff Bezos Reclaims Spot As Richest Man In The WorldJeff Bezos is yet again the richest man in the world.By Cole Blake
- SportsConor McGregor Tops Messi & Ronaldo On Forbes’ Highest Paid Athlete ListConor McGregor made $180 million in 2020, making him the highest paid athlete in the world.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian's SKIMS Brand Worth $1.6 Billion, Triple What Forbes EstimatedThis valuation makes Kim Kardashian the richest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. By hnhh
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Officially Valued At Over $1 BillionKim Kardashian is officially a billionaire, according to a new report from Forbes.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersKanye West Isn't As Rich As Reported, According To ForbesForbes estimates Kanye West is actually worth $1.8 billion, not $6.6 billion as reported by various publications.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKanye West & Kim Kardashian Divorce Leaves $70 Million At StakeKim Kardashian and Kanye West have a lot to figure out right now.By Alexander Cole