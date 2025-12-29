Beyoncé Officially Becomes A Billionaire

BY Cole Blake 491 Views
Syndication: USA TODAY
Artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter takes the stage during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.© Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Beyoncé's massively successful "Cowboy Carter" tour from earlier this year helped her finally reach the billionaire mark.

Beyoncé has officially reached billionaire status, according to a new report from Forbes. On Monday, the outlet confirmed that she is the 22nd person to reach the 10-figure threshold for their net worth. "A bold pivot to country music led to the most successful concert tour in the genre’s history and helped Cowboy Carter lasso a 10-figure fortune—becoming just the fifth musician to do so," the outlet wrote.

Beyoncé kicked off the Cowboy Carter tour in April with a show in Inglewood, California. Over the next several months, she performed a total of thirty-two concerts, wrapping up in July in Paradise, Nevada.

She ended up bringing in more than $400 million in ticket sales alone, according to Pollstar. Additionally, Forbes reports she notched another $50 million from the merchandise she sold at the shows.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z's Net Worth
Syndication: USA TODAY
Beyoncé accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for Renaissance, becoming the all-time winner for the most Grammy Awards during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beyoncé released Cowboy Carter as her eighth studio album in March 2024. She has said in interviews that it and its predecessor, Renaissance, are only the first two parts of a trilogy of projects. While she hasn't announced her next album as of yet, she spoke with GQ about her plans for the future, earlier this year. She explained that she will only tour while her children aren’t in school. “I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family,” she explained at the time. “No amount of money is worth my peace.”

While Beyoncé has just reached billionaire status, her husband, Jay-Z, hit the mark back in 2019. In addition to the success of his music career, Jay launched numerous business ventures over the years. This includes founding Roc Nation, acquiring the streaming service Tidal, and much more. As of 2025, Forbes reports his net worth to be $2.6 billion.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
