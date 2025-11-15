Jay-Z's Alleged Son's Godmother Officially Files To Reopen Paternity Suit

Jay-Z has long denied accusations from Rymir Satterthwaite that he's his secret son, even resulting in a recent court dismissal. His godmother and legal guardian Lillie Coley recently got a lawsuit dismissal over her pursuits, which came shortly after Satterthwaite dropped his own legal moves.

However, they are by no means done with these allegations. Coley filed a notice of appeal earlier this month, claiming that this dismissal was inaccurate and insufficiently justified. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Nolan Strong, she filed a motion in California court to revive the lawsuit on Friday (November 14), which accuses Hov of dodging DNA tests and manipulating New Jersey's legal system to block further action.

Still, since the previous court dismissal was with prejudice, this means sanctions and other punitive stipulations could affect Lillie Coley's attempted lawsuit revival. We will see how the California appellate court responds to this latest filing, which makes some key legal claims.

First of all, Coley's original suit in California accused the Roc Nation mogul of filing false documents that damaged her reputation and limited her freedom of speech. But his legal team invoked California's Anti-SLAPP statute while asking the court to dismiss it. The Anti-SLAPP statute aims to quickly quell lawsuits with power imbalances that seek to silence public opinion. The court reportedly dismissed Rymir Satterthwaite's godmother's lawsuit under this statute, although it's unclear if it's because the filing couldn't prove likely success early or if the lawsuit against Jay was considered an impediment on free speech.

Nevertheless, Lillie Coley argued against this decision by claiming the dismissal did not properly apply the Anti-SLAPP statute to filings from a New Jersey paternity case they also pursued. She claimed that New Jersey courts admitted they lacked subject-matter jurisdiction to properly rule on the paternity matter. Still, the judge in this case argued earlier this month that Coley's updated filing didn't address the Anti-SLAPP legal flaws, thus leading to a dismissal.