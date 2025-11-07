Jay-Z's Alleged Son's Godmother Keeps Paternity Battle Alive In Court

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 293 Views
Jay Z Alleged Son Godmother Keeps Paternity Battle Alive Hip Hop News
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Rymir Satterthwaite's godmother Lillie Coley had her lawsuit against Jay-Z dismissed earlier this week, accusing him of neglect.

For years and years now, Jay-Z and his legal representatives have denied allegations from Rymir Satterthwaite that he is the Roc Nation mogul's secret son. Although a California judge dismissed Rymir's godmother Lillie Coley's lawsuit against Jay over this matter, an exclusive report from AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins indicates that this fight isn't quite over.

Reportedly, she filed a notice of appeal in California's Ninth Circuit on Wednesday (November 5) after Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett's ruling. That dismissal barred Coley from filing against Hov again and allowed his team to pursue sanctions and legal fees. For those unaware, she sued him for allegedly neglecting DNA tests and other responsibilities.

Lillie Coley's response to this Jay-Z development claims that this new filing will focus on issues that weren't on the appellate court's radar. Apparently, she switched from an amendment appeal to an appeal for reconsideration.

But that won't save Coley from further action, if previous rulings and denials remain active. For example, Judge Garnett denied her request for an emergency restraining order. This would've limited the Brooklyn rapper's ability to pursue sanctions against her, who is Rymir Satterthwaite's former legal guardian.

Jay Z Paternity Lawsuit
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Semifinal-Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid C.F.
Jul 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z before a semifinal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Smith-Reuters / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These allegations concerning Jay-Z go way back. Previous court updates on the matter provide a long contextual history for these current developments. A 2022 New Jersey court order, for example, barred Lillie Coley and Rymir Satterthwaite from filing new paternity-related lawsuits without permission. However, Coley claims the judge "overlooked key facts" she will present in her motion for reconsideration, while Jay and his team reportedly seek to punish them monetarily for these persistent legal moves.

All in all, take all of these updates with a massive grain of salt. This is a very complex legal matter, and the consequences of it depend on what the court and its judges conclude concerning these new filings.

Either way, we doubt any significant victory, defeat, or stalemate on either side will quell the public narrative around this speculation. After all, it's been years of gossip already. As such, we doubt this will be the last we hear of this debacle, whether in court or online.

