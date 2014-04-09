Back to Artists

Coley

Date of Birth
Jan. 1, 1970 - Age 54
Hometown
Philadelphia, Pa
Label
indie
Social
Confidence is not something lacking with buzzing Philly rapper Coley.  Not only an artist, but also CEO of Revel Music Group, Coley rose up from a broken home to graduating from Georgetown University in only 3 years (paying his own tuition by "hustling") to working on Wall Street to starting Revel with Joe "The Butcher" Nicolo, founder of Ruffhouse Records. After signing their first artist to a major label deal, Coley used the money to launch his project independently. After meeting Bun B through mutual friends, the two linked up for his next single "Alley Oop" recently performing it together at Allen Iverson's retirement party in Philadelphia. This dude knows how to hustle. 
