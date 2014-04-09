Confidence is not something lacking with buzzing Philly rapper Coley. Not only an artist, but also CEO of Revel Music Group, Coley rose up from a broken home to graduating from Georgetown University in only 3 years (paying his own tuition by "hustling") to working on Wall Street to starting Revel with Joe "The Butcher" Nicolo, founder of Ruffhouse Records. After signing their first artist to a major label deal, Coley used the money to launch his project independently. After meeting Bun B through mutual friends, the two linked up for his next single "Alley Oop" recently performing it together at Allen Iverson's retirement party in Philadelphia. This dude knows how to hustle.