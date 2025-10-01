Nicki Minaj has had it out for Jay-Z for a while now, and recently, she hopped online to throw yet another jab at the Roc Nation founder. In a tweet shared earlier today, she directly addressed Rymir Satterthwaite. For years, Satterthwaite has alleged that he's Hov's secret son.

"Dear Rymir, I’m sorry that camel framed you by putting things in your car, allegedly," she began. "I’m sorry he wanted u in prison the way he wants all his enemies. He’s WEAK. ugly too, but…I guess when you have money invested into the private prison system… welp…idk. This is all alleged."

Satterthwaite's latest lawsuit against Jay-Z was filed in May of this year. In it, he alleged that the mogul refused to take a paternity test, tried to silence him, and more. Jay-Z vehemently denied the allegations. “The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed – and rejected – in multiple other courts, and continued harassment and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order,” his lawyers wrote in a motion to dismiss. Ultimately, Satterthwaite dropped the lawsuit.

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

Nicki's message to Satterthwaite also comes amid her fiery feud with Cardi B, who she's been going back and forth with on X in recent days. Yesterday, her longtime foe even delivered her own "Meet The Grahams"-style message to Nicki's son Papa Bear.