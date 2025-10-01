Nicki Minaj Shares Her Own "Meet The Grahams" Style Message For Jay-Z’s Alleged Son

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj's X tirade continues, and recently, she set her sights on Jay-Z and his alleged secret son Rymir Satterthwaite.

Nicki Minaj has had it out for Jay-Z for a while now, and recently, she hopped online to throw yet another jab at the Roc Nation founder. In a tweet shared earlier today, she directly addressed Rymir Satterthwaite. For years, Satterthwaite has alleged that he's Hov's secret son.

"Dear Rymir, I’m sorry that camel framed you by putting things in your car, allegedly," she began. "I’m sorry he wanted u in prison the way he wants all his enemies. He’s WEAK. ugly too, but…I guess when you have money invested into the private prison system… welp…idk. This is all alleged."

Satterthwaite's latest lawsuit against Jay-Z was filed in May of this year. In it, he alleged that the mogul refused to take a paternity test, tried to silence him, and more. Jay-Z vehemently denied the allegations. “The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed – and rejected – in multiple other courts, and continued harassment and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order,” his lawyers wrote in a motion to dismiss. Ultimately, Satterthwaite dropped the lawsuit.

Read More: Cardi B Delivers "Meet The Grahams" Inspired Message to Nicki Minaj's Son Papa Bear

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

Nicki's message to Satterthwaite also comes amid her fiery feud with Cardi B, who she's been going back and forth with on X in recent days. Yesterday, her longtime foe even delivered her own "Meet The Grahams"-style message to Nicki's son Papa Bear.

"Papa Bear I’m sorry you can’t speak and banging spoons because your mom couldn’t put the drugs down. I’m sorry your mom not even paying attention to you on your own birthday cuz she such a obsessed and dark spirted hating ho.. I’m so sorry," she alleged. "You said f*ck Vulture what??? B*tch f*ck that slow a** son that came out your p***y.. you was wishing so much negativity on me while I was pregnant and look at your karma… look what your rotten p***y produced!! Now he a whole 5 year old tippy toeing around the house and can’t spell his name."

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

