Nicki Minaj called out TMZ founder Harvey Levin as well as Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God in her latest posts on X (formerly Twitter) as her chaotic social media tirade continued on Wednesday afternoon. She argued that their "time is up" in a pair of fiery statements.

"Harvey your time is up Dread lock Rasta besides you…. Yours is up, too," Nicki began. From there, she turned her attention to The Breakfast Club. "Charlemagne did you put that bleaching cream on your dik too? @POTUS lock them all up. Imagine if you called yourself SHRUMP DA GOD. oh btch. Lock up borin LAUREN & jess with the tesTICLES, too. They’re very nasty ppl. Queens N****Z run these n****z. thank you."

TMZ's social media page ended up responding to Nicki Minaj's post, asking to speak with her. She didn't take kindly to the message, writing back: "Eat sh*t. You in the paperwork. You know what you did. Come eat my ass, I’m on my period."

Nicki Minaj Cardi B Beef

Nicki Minaj's social media antics kicked off, earlier this week, when she reignited her feud with Cardi B. To do so, she trolled the Am I The Drama? rapper for her relationship with Stefon Diggs. "A b c d e f geeeee. Pregnant? Play with his BUSSY!!!!!" Nicki wrote in one post. In another, she added: "Raw doggin pregnant wit da 4th babeeee Barney B. By. HPVeeeeee. Allegedlyyyyyyyyyyyy."