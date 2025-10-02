Lil Kim Predicted Nicki Minaj's Downfall Years Ago On "The Breakfast Club"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lil Kim attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Charlamagne That God resurfaced Lil Kim's issue with Nicki Minaj in the wake of his explosive social media posts.

Charlamagne That God responded to Nicki Minaj's rant on social media, Wednesday night, by labeling her The Breakfast Club's "Donkey of the Day," the following morning. In doing so, he shared a clip from Lil Kim's appearance on the show back in 2013. At the time, Kim predicted that everything in the "dark will come to light" when it comes to Nicki.

Nicki dragged Charlamagne into her social media tirade on X (formerly Twitter) by writing: "Charlemagne did you put that bleaching cream on your dik too? @POTUS lock them all up. Imagine if you called yourself SHRUMP DA GOD. oh btch. Lock up borin LAUREN & jess with the tesTICLES, too. They’re very nasty ppl. Queens N****Z run these n****z. thank you."

Addressing the remark, as well as Nicki's other fiery posts, Charlamagne said, as caught by Complex: “Your energy is just stank and nasty. You went from showing a generation how to be a female boss to showing a generation how to be a disgruntled artist. How does that happen? How do you go from inspiring a generation of young women to hating on a generation of young women? Well, that’s what happens when a person is in pain. That’s what happens when a person is hurting. That’s what happens when a person has a bunch of unhealed trauma that they haven’t dealt with.”

From there, he shared the clip of Lil Kim ranting about Nicki Minaj. She argued that Nicki doesn't want to see any other female rappers succeed.

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

Nicki Minaj's shot at Charlamagne and The Breakfast Club came during her viral beef with Cardi B on social media, Wednesday. That drama began when she joked about the Am I The Drama? rapper and her relationship with Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B issued several scathing messages in response. "You don’t have no friends.. no family.. just that man in your house that let you do drugs til you pass out so he can spend your money and buy the hood chains.. I’m not throwing away my career and my endorsements going back and forth with wit words wit a possessed drug addict.. ILL SEE YOU WHEN I SEE YOU," she wrote.

