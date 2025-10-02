Nicki Minaj is asking her fans to boycott any brands in business with Cardi B amid their explosive feud on social media. She referenced both Walmart and DoorDash as examples. Nicki and Cardi have been trading fiery messages online for several days.

“We will boycott every company attached to her. Just like we did with BET. every company that enabled her disgusting remarks about children & other marginalized groups FOR YEARS,” Minaj wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “You have 3 days to cut ties. That is it. That is all. Enjoy your day. We have the receipts.”

She continued: “Is Walmart & DoorDash ok with Barney b saying she’d get a transgender to rape her man? Drugged men? Dissing children for years? Wishing death?”

Cardi referenced the idea that getting too explicit in her feud with Nicki could impact her career in what she described as a final post about her on X on Wednesday. "You don’t have no friends.. no family.. just that man in your house that let you do drugs til you pass out so he can spend your money and buy the hood chains.. I’m not throwing away my career and my endorsements going back and forth with wit words wit a possessed drug addict.. ILL SEE YOU WHEN I SEE YOU," she wrote.

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

Despite claiming to be done responding to Minaj, Cardi ended up escalating the beef on Wednesday night, alleging that the legendary rapper was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder almost a decade ago.

"Quiet as kept the truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years and you also on heavy drugs COCAINE.. PERCS.. AND XANAX!!!" Cardi wrote in the post. "You don’t listen to nobody around you.. the only person that have the power is Kenneth Petty… but you know what happens wit that Amex when you sedated." She ended the day by promoting her new album, Am I The Drama?, by joking "Guess we got the answer…"