Nicki Minaj reignited her beef with Cardi B, earlier this week, by making jokes about her relationship with Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B shared a lengthy statement addressed to Nicki Minaj on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon. In doing so, she promised it'd be her last time responding to the legendary rapper's ongoing tirade on social media.

She began by addressing the post to Minaj's given name, Onika Tanya Maraj. She wrote: "This my last time responding to you because this past Twitter now.. I gotta see you… but first ima tell you truth.. You said out your own mouth that the lil girl in you haven’t forgave your mother yet and that’s because your mom used to stay silent when your dad used to touch on you everytime he did that crack pipe… I know you experienced a lot of trauma and abuse but drugs is not gonna help you.. you need to go to therapy NOW…"

"Ima let you know this today.. your husband is not stoppin you from your actions because he lets you do drugs all day to numb you so he can max out your credit card… yea you think I don’t know??" she continued. "Them queens n****s that you be letting in your house everytime you kick them out be coming and spilling your tea in the hood.. but I’m gonna be the realest person to ever tell you.. YOU NEED TO GET HELP!! You need to heal that trauma.. you always coming at people everytime you see them happy because you got so much trauma and pain that you wanna put on others.. your fans are gonna gas you up while you literally lose your god damn mind…."

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef

Cardi concluded: "You don’t have no friends.. no family.. just that man in your house that let you do drugs til you pass out so he can spend your money and buy the hood chains.. I’m not throwing away my career and my endorsements going back and forth with wit words wit a possessed drug addict.. ILL SEE YOU WHEN I SEE YOU."

In the hours following Cardi's post, Nicki has continued to troll her online. She also turned her attention to TMZ founder Harvey Levin as well as Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God.

The drama began when Nicki first reignited her beef with Cardi, ealier this week, by trolling the Am I The Drama? rapper for her relationship with Stefon Diggs.

