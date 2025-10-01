Cardi B Accuses Nicki Minaj Of Being Diagnosed With Bipolar And Schizophrenia

BY Cole Blake 1414 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
TOPSHOT - US rapper Cardi B arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been trading tons of explosive shots at one another on social media throughout the week.

Cardi B hit Nicki Minaj with an explosive allegation on social media, Wednesday afternoon, accusing her of having been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder almost a decade ago. She made the claim in a scathing post on X (formerly Twitter) as the two have been trading shots online throughout the week.

"Quiet as kept the truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years and you also on heavy drugs COCAINE.. PERCS.. AND XANAX!!!" Cardi wrote in the post. "You don’t listen to nobody around you.. the only person that have the power is Kenneth Petty… but you know what happens wit that Amex when you sedated."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Continues Twitter Tirade With More Bold Jay-Z Allegations

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef

Nicki Minaj first reignited her beef with Cardi B, earlier this week, by trolling the Am I The Drama? rapper for her relationship with Stefon Diggs. Cardi clapped back by accusing her brother of being a pedophile, among other insults. Over the next couple of days, they fired off tons of posts about one another.

Before her latest diss, Cardi claimed she wouldn't speak about Minaj anymore in a lengthy statement. She wrote: "This my last time responding to you because this past Twitter now.. I gotta see you… but first ima tell you truth.. You said out your own mouth that the lil girl in you haven’t forgave your mother yet and that’s because your mom used to stay silent when your dad used to touch on you everytime he did that crack pipe… I know you experienced a lot of trauma and abuse but drugs is not gonna help you.. you need to go to therapy NOW…"

"You don’t have no friends.. no family.. just that man in your house that let you do drugs til you pass out so he can spend your money and buy the hood chains.." she added. "I’m not throwing away my career and my endorsements going back and forth with wit words wit a possessed drug addict.. ILL SEE YOU WHEN I SEE YOU."

Read More: Cardi B Issues A Scathing Takedown As Her Final Message To Nicki Minaj

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS Music Cardi B Issues A Scathing Takedown As Her Final Message To Nicki Minaj 4.0K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Music Nicki Minaj Declares Charlamagne Tha God & Harvey Levin's Time Up 1.8K
cardi-b-apologizes-to-latto-hip-hop-news Music Cardi B Publicly Apologizes To Latto Following Shocking Leaked Call Audio 1.6K
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Music Nicki Minaj Calls Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Ugly, Goes After Jay-Z In The Process 5.6K
Comments 0