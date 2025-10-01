Cardi B hit Nicki Minaj with an explosive allegation on social media, Wednesday afternoon, accusing her of having been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder almost a decade ago. She made the claim in a scathing post on X (formerly Twitter) as the two have been trading shots online throughout the week.

"Quiet as kept the truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years and you also on heavy drugs COCAINE.. PERCS.. AND XANAX!!!" Cardi wrote in the post. "You don’t listen to nobody around you.. the only person that have the power is Kenneth Petty… but you know what happens wit that Amex when you sedated."

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef

Nicki Minaj first reignited her beef with Cardi B, earlier this week, by trolling the Am I The Drama? rapper for her relationship with Stefon Diggs. Cardi clapped back by accusing her brother of being a pedophile, among other insults. Over the next couple of days, they fired off tons of posts about one another.

Before her latest diss, Cardi claimed she wouldn't speak about Minaj anymore in a lengthy statement. She wrote: "This my last time responding to you because this past Twitter now.. I gotta see you… but first ima tell you truth.. You said out your own mouth that the lil girl in you haven’t forgave your mother yet and that’s because your mom used to stay silent when your dad used to touch on you everytime he did that crack pipe… I know you experienced a lot of trauma and abuse but drugs is not gonna help you.. you need to go to therapy NOW…"

"You don’t have no friends.. no family.. just that man in your house that let you do drugs til you pass out so he can spend your money and buy the hood chains.." she added. "I’m not throwing away my career and my endorsements going back and forth with wit words wit a possessed drug addict.. ILL SEE YOU WHEN I SEE YOU."