Cardi B Issues A Major Warning Amid Nicki Minaj & JT Feud

Cardi B issued a fiery warning in a recent video on social media as she's been feuding with both Nicki Minaj and JT. In the video, she said she's going to allow people "have their fun" before she pops off without going into specifics as to whom she was referring.

"Tonight, I'm not listening to Am I The Drama? I'ma listen to some love songs tonight," she said. "Because, the way I've been in Vietnam, I need to chill. And lemme tell you something. I'ma go back to Vietnam. I'ma let b*tches have their fun. Have your fun, but when I say I'm pretty and petty as f*ck, hoes think they're ready, they ain't ready enough, they not ready enough. But have your fun though. I want you to have your fun."

When Live Bitez posted the clip on Instagram, fans showed love in the comments section. "I love Cardi bruh that second slide is really how all races in NY act too lmfaooo I’m crying BDDDDAT!," one user wrote. Another added: "I already know she has more surprises lol and I can’t wait!!!! She’s been sleeping for 7 years lol you really think she’s done. NOPE!"

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef

Nicki Minaj reignited her long-time feud with Cardi B by poking fun at her relationship with Stefon Diggs. She and the New England Patriots star had just revealed that they were expecting their first child together. The feud escalated at a rapid pace, with both artists eventually dissing each other's kids.