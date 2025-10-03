Cardi B Issues A Major Warning Amid Nicki Minaj & JT Feud

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 09: Cardi B attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Cardi B has been feuding with Nicki Minaj and JT since dropping her new album, "Am I The Drama?" last month.

Cardi B issued a fiery warning in a recent video on social media as she's been feuding with both Nicki Minaj and JT. In the video, she said she's going to allow people "have their fun" before she pops off without going into specifics as to whom she was referring.

"Tonight, I'm not listening to Am I The Drama? I'ma listen to some love songs tonight," she said. "Because, the way I've been in Vietnam, I need to chill. And lemme tell you something. I'ma go back to Vietnam. I'ma let b*tches have their fun. Have your fun, but when I say I'm pretty and petty as f*ck, hoes think they're ready, they ain't ready enough, they not ready enough. But have your fun though. I want you to have your fun."

When Live Bitez posted the clip on Instagram, fans showed love in the comments section. "I love Cardi bruh that second slide is really how all races in NY act too lmfaooo I’m crying BDDDDAT!," one user wrote. Another added: "I already know she has more surprises lol and I can’t wait!!!! She’s been sleeping for 7 years lol you really think she’s done. NOPE!"

Read More: Cardi B Mocks Nicki Minaj’s Message To Kulture With Backhanded Apology To Papa Bear

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef

Nicki Minaj reignited her long-time feud with Cardi B by poking fun at her relationship with Stefon Diggs. She and the New England Patriots star had just revealed that they were expecting their first child together. The feud escalated at a rapid pace, with both artists eventually dissing each other's kids.

Eventually, Cardi alleged Nicki was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder almost nine years ago. "Quiet as kept the truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years and you also on heavy drugs COCAINE.. PERCS.. AND XANAX!!!" Cardi wrote in the scathing post. "You don’t listen to nobody around you.. the only person that have the power is Kenneth Petty… but you know what happens wit that Amex when you sedated."

Read More: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj React To JT’s Brutal Diss Track

