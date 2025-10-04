Cardi B Claims JT Wanted Pardison Fontaine To Write For Her Amid Beef

Cardi B has been in a feud with JT for a while now, although things really came to a head on the former's new album AM I THE DRAMA? Her shots on the track "Magnet" led to a leaked response from the former City Girl a few weeks later, which has led to divisive reactions even from femcees themselves.

While the Florida lyricist hasn't said much about the track itself, Cardi B was not very impressed. She quickly shut it down on Twitter and seemed to dismiss it as a failed and insufficient response, although Nicki Minaj was certainly a fan. "Why she do Barney b like that?" she tweeted.

Now, the Bronx star is responding to this latest leaked diss track by taking shots at her rival's collaborative connections. As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, she took to Twitter to claim that JT wanted Pardison Fontaine to write for her, sharing their alleged first interaction in an Instagram DM session. Cardi B was responding to a fan who told her to wait for Pardi to come help her write.

"The same Pardi she wanted to write for her???... But she had to settle for current writer KT," she captioned her social media post.

Cardi B JT Beef

"The way I've been in Vietnam, I need to chill," Cardi B recently expressed concerning Nicki Minaj, JT, and other feuds and conflicts she's going through right now. "And let me tell you something. I'ma go back to Vietnam. I'ma let b***hes have their fun. Have your fun, but when I say, 'I'm pretty and petty as f**k, h*es think they're ready, they ain't ready enough,' they not ready enough. But have your fun, though. I want you to have your fun."

JT, on the other hand, pulled no punches, either. She got into it with Cardi's sister Hennessy and even fought with former City Girls collaborator Saucy Santana, who is now closer to Yung Miami. We will see how these and other hip-hop feuds continue to develop for all these artists. While things got really nasty, maybe the calm after the storm is starting to settle.