Cardi B & Nicki Minaj React To JT’s Brutal Diss Track

Cardi B Nicki Minaj React JT Diss Hip Hop News
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: JT of the City Girls performs during "On Big Party Tour" at FLA Live Arena on March 17, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Yesterday, JT finally unleashed the Cardi B diss track she promised, and she didn't hold back in the slightest.

Last month, Cardi B delivered her anxiously awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama? It features the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Kehlani, and more. It also boasts a solid mix of vulnerable tracks and scathing disses. On "Magnet," for example, she calls out both JT and her partner Lil Uzi Vert.

"All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-a** b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should've asked me, would've took you to the show, lil' b*tch," she raps.

As expected, JT didn't waste any time, immediately hopping on X to respond with a series of heated tweets. She also brought her rage to the booth, and last night, fans finally got to hear the result.

JT Diss Track

The former City Girl debuted her own diss track on DJ Akademiks' stream, and needless to say, it's jam-packed with brutal bars. She goes after Cardi's career, relationship, appearance, and more. “Hoes mad, botched up, ugly and pathetic / I’m throwing shots at hoes gon’ stay up to catch it," she spits. “Bodega Baddie, my ass, you chopped cheese / That ass looking crazy Cardi in that diaper B."

It doesn't look like Cardi is too fazed by all of this, however. Shortly after the diss track debuted, she took to X with her lukewarm reaction. "Wayyyyy too easy LMAOO... Alexa play 'MAGNET' by Cardi B," she wrote. She wasn't the only fellow femcee to weigh in on the diss track, either.

Nicki Minaj, who is currently wrapped up in a fierce feud of her own with Cardi, also reacted in a tweet. "Why she do Barney b like that?," she asked.

