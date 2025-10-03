Wack 100’s Wife Rekeita Drags Nicki Minaj & JT Amid Wild Cardi B Beef

BY Caroline Fisher 432 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wack 100 Wife Nicki Minaj JT Cardi B Beef Hip Hop News
Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter Cardi B takes the stage at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Wack 100's wife Rekeita, "Cardi got the album of the year and Nicki definitely got the crash out of the year."

Cardi B has been involved in several feuds lately, and this week, she got into it with both JT and Nicki Minaj. Her spat with the former City Girl was reignited last month following the release of Am I The Drama?. In the song "Magnet," Cardi takes shots at both JT and her longtime partner Lil Uzi Vert.

"All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch," she spits. This prompted several fiery tweets from JT, and eventually, she decided to pour her feelings out in a diss track of her own.

She premiered the track on DJ Akademiks' stream yesterday. It features bars about Cardi's appearance, career, and more. “Hoes mad, botched up, ugly and pathetic / I’m throwing shots at hoes gon’ stay up to catch it," she raps. “Bodega Baddie, my ass, you chopped cheese / That ass looking crazy Cardi in that diaper B."

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef

As for Cardi's feud with Nicki, that was also reignited this week when the latter started throwing shade on Twitter/X. This resulted in wild back and forth that included brutal insults about each other's partners and kids, among other things.

Needless to say, all of this has earned big reactions from both fans and peers. Recently, for example, Wack 100's wife Rekeita Bradford Jones hopped online to weigh in. In a clip shared by Live Bitez, she explains why she's siding with Cardi in both of the battles. "Your diss song was not giving diss," she said of JT's song. "It was giving like dated and it was giving like jealous."

"Cardi got the album of the year and Nicki definitely got the crash out of the year," she added. "It's okay to age gracefully, Nicki, it's okay to be an auntie. It's okay to kick back and celebrate the younger people or the people coming up after us. [...] You can't be it all the time, it's not your moment all the time."

Read More: Cardi B Issues A Major Warning Amid Nicki Minaj & JT Feud

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Nicki Minaj React JT Diss Hip Hop News Music Cardi B & Nicki Minaj React To JT’s Brutal Diss Track 2.3K
Rolling Loud Miami 2021 Music JT Labels Cardi B's Sister, Hennessy, Jobless In Latest Fiery Message 1085
Cardi B Rumor Nicki Minaj Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Breaks Silence On Rumor She’s An Industry Plant Sent To Dethrone Nicki Minaj 1380
2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend Music JT Drops Scathing Cardi B Diss Track On Akademiks, Escalating Rap Beef 1.7K
Comments 0