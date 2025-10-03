Cardi B has been involved in several feuds lately, and this week, she got into it with both JT and Nicki Minaj. Her spat with the former City Girl was reignited last month following the release of Am I The Drama?. In the song "Magnet," Cardi takes shots at both JT and her longtime partner Lil Uzi Vert.

"All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch," she spits. This prompted several fiery tweets from JT, and eventually, she decided to pour her feelings out in a diss track of her own.

She premiered the track on DJ Akademiks' stream yesterday. It features bars about Cardi's appearance, career, and more. “Hoes mad, botched up, ugly and pathetic / I’m throwing shots at hoes gon’ stay up to catch it," she raps. “Bodega Baddie, my ass, you chopped cheese / That ass looking crazy Cardi in that diaper B."

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef

As for Cardi's feud with Nicki, that was also reignited this week when the latter started throwing shade on Twitter/X. This resulted in wild back and forth that included brutal insults about each other's partners and kids, among other things.

Needless to say, all of this has earned big reactions from both fans and peers. Recently, for example, Wack 100's wife Rekeita Bradford Jones hopped online to weigh in. In a clip shared by Live Bitez, she explains why she's siding with Cardi in both of the battles. "Your diss song was not giving diss," she said of JT's song. "It was giving like dated and it was giving like jealous."