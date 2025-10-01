JT Labels Cardi B's Sister, Hennessy, Jobless In Latest Fiery Message

BY Cole Blake 358 Views
Rolling Loud Miami 2021
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 23: JT of City Girls performs onstage during Day 1 at Rolling Loud Miami 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Cardi B reignited her feud with JT by dissing her and Lil Uzi Vert on her latest studio album, "Am I The Drama?"

JT continued to poke fun at Cardi B's sister, Hennessy, in another video on social media, this week. Arriving at a set for a music video shoot, JT filmed herself to label Hennessy jobless.

"So, I just made it to my job, something that Hennessy does not have, and I'm about to shoot a music video," she says in the post. When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "That’s not a flex…her sister is rich she doesn’t need one. JT just please stop," one user wrote. Another added: "JT thinking she’s on Cardi’s level is insane."

It's not the first time JT has called out Hennessy amid her feud with Cardi B. The sister expressed her support for Cardi on social media by trolling JT with her single, "Okay," and its modest debut on the Billboard Hot 100. She noted that the track only reached No. 74 on the chart.

JT clapped back on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces. “I just want to say: f*ck Hennessy — ran through, tired, dirty-ass b*tch. Stop posting my face and post your sister’s ugly current-ass face that she went and bought,” JT said, as caught by Complex. “B*tch, we can go face to face right now. B*tches, no scars behind my ears are under my motherf*cking chin, b*tch. This is my original motherf*cking face. And b*tch, stop talking about my teeth. My n***a just spent $200k to get me new ones, b*tch. I'm on my third set of teeth, hoe.”

Read More: JT Hints At Dropping A Cardi B Diss Track Soon Amid Fiery Exchange With Her Sister

Why Are JT & Cardi B Beefing?

She continued: “Those fake ass fans, b*tch. Nobody was dressed up as you. Nobody came with your shirt on. B*tch, you was like ‘Next, next, next, next, next.’ You ain’t even know them people's name. You ain't even give them people no hug, begging-ass b*tch, begging-ass h*e.... I'm talking about begging-ass Cardi B and no job having-ass motherf*cking Hennessy, b*tch. Two sisters who can't f*ck with me at all. Two b*tches who ain't seeing me in nothing.”

Cardi B reignited her feud with JT on her latest album, Am I The Drama? On the song, "Magnet," Cardi raps: "All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should've asked me, would've took you to the show, lil' b*tch."

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Opens Up About Drake, OVO, & Regrets

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
