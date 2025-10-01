JT continued to poke fun at Cardi B's sister, Hennessy, in another video on social media, this week. Arriving at a set for a music video shoot, JT filmed herself to label Hennessy jobless.

"So, I just made it to my job, something that Hennessy does not have, and I'm about to shoot a music video," she says in the post. When Live Bitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "That’s not a flex…her sister is rich she doesn’t need one. JT just please stop," one user wrote. Another added: "JT thinking she’s on Cardi’s level is insane."

It's not the first time JT has called out Hennessy amid her feud with Cardi B. The sister expressed her support for Cardi on social media by trolling JT with her single, "Okay," and its modest debut on the Billboard Hot 100. She noted that the track only reached No. 74 on the chart.

JT clapped back on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces. “I just want to say: f*ck Hennessy — ran through, tired, dirty-ass b*tch. Stop posting my face and post your sister’s ugly current-ass face that she went and bought,” JT said, as caught by Complex. “B*tch, we can go face to face right now. B*tches, no scars behind my ears are under my motherf*cking chin, b*tch. This is my original motherf*cking face. And b*tch, stop talking about my teeth. My n***a just spent $200k to get me new ones, b*tch. I'm on my third set of teeth, hoe.”

Why Are JT & Cardi B Beefing?

She continued: “Those fake ass fans, b*tch. Nobody was dressed up as you. Nobody came with your shirt on. B*tch, you was like ‘Next, next, next, next, next.’ You ain’t even know them people's name. You ain't even give them people no hug, begging-ass b*tch, begging-ass h*e.... I'm talking about begging-ass Cardi B and no job having-ass motherf*cking Hennessy, b*tch. Two sisters who can't f*ck with me at all. Two b*tches who ain't seeing me in nothing.”