It's been a chaotic couple of days for Cardi B, and it looks like JT is loving it. Recently, audio of the "Outside" performer allegedly going off on Ice Spice's manager surfaced online. In it, she allegedly threatens to physically assault the Bronx baddie and her associates.

“I’mma show y’all!" she allegedly said. "I’m not Latto! Imma beat her the f**k up! Imma knock her the f**k out! [...] All y’all! I’mma beat her a**, I’mma get RIOT beat up by my ni**as. Y’all gonna see what the f**k is up! You think I’m pu**y a** Latto?” From there, Cardi demanded that Ice be put on the phone, though it's unclear whether or not she ever was.

It's speculated that the rant was prompted by a snippet of an unreleased Ice Spice song that recently surfaced online. In it, she throws various jabs at a fellow femcee. “She might talk sh*t on the ‘gram, but she won’t talk sh*t to my face,” she raps. “Poser, she hear my song and copy everything I say / Like, what the f**k? These bi**hes dirt / Just be yourself, this sh*t could work."

Cardi B Album Sales

Shortly after Cardi's rant surfaced online, JT took to X to weight in. "Lol that b*tch home ugly & mad no celebration!" she wrote alongside a series of crying/laughing emojis. "I would've been break dancing right now if I was #1 but she know she lied!!!!!"

Cardi's sophomore album, which she unveiled earlier this month, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It moved 200K album-equivalent units in its first week. On her track "Magnet," she goes after both JT and her partner Lil Uzi Vert, and does not hold back.