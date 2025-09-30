Ice Spice seemingly took a shot at Cardi B in a snippet of an unreleased song that has surfaced on social media. On the track, which DJ Akademiks shared a preview of on Instagram on Tuesday, Spice raps: “She might talk sh*t on the ‘gram, but she won’t talk sh*t to my face / Poser, she hear my song and copy everything I say/ Like, what the f**k? These bi**hes dirt/ Just be yourself, this sh*t could work […] PR said ‘No clapping back,’ Aaaaah.”

On the same day that the diss surfaced, fans also posted alleged audio of Cardi B threatening to attack Ice Spice in a fiery phone call. “You don’t know?! I’mma show y’all! I’m not Latto! Imma beat her the f**k up! Imma knock her the f**k out! All y’all! I’mma beat her a**, I’mma get RIOT beat up by my ni**as. Y’all gonna see what the f**k is up! You think I’m pu**y a** Latto?” she screams in the clip. “She in New York?! Tell her to link up! ... Ni**as think I’m Latto? You think I’m [Nicki Minaj]? I’ll beat you the f**k up, all y’all!”

Cardi has yet to comment on the leaked audio. The timing of when it was recorded remains unconfirmed.

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef

Ice Spice isn't the only rapper Cardi B is wrapped up in a beef with at the moment. On Monday night, she traded shots with Nicki Minaj on X (formerly Twitter). Nicki began by trolling Cardi for her relationship with Stefon Diggs. "A b c d e f geeeee. Pregnant? Play with his BUSSY!!!!!" Nicki wrote in one post. In another, she added: "Raw doggin pregnant wit da 4th babeeee Barney B. By. HPVeeeeee. Allegedlyyyyyyyyyyyy."