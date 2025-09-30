Ice Spice Seemingly Disses Cardi B In New Song Snippet After Disturbing Audio Surfaces

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ice Spice performs at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 2 day 2 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
Cardi B was already beefing with Nicki Minaj when her feud with Ice Spice reignited on social media on Tuesday.

Ice Spice seemingly took a shot at Cardi B in a snippet of an unreleased song that has surfaced on social media. On the track, which DJ Akademiks shared a preview of on Instagram on Tuesday, Spice raps: “She might talk sh*t on the ‘gram, but she won’t talk sh*t to my face / Poser, she hear my song and copy everything I say/ Like, what the f**k? These bi**hes dirt/ Just be yourself, this sh*t could work […] PR said ‘No clapping back,’ Aaaaah.”

On the same day that the diss surfaced, fans also posted alleged audio of Cardi B threatening to attack Ice Spice in a fiery phone call. “You don’t know?! I’mma show y’all! I’m not Latto! Imma beat her the f**k up! Imma knock her the f**k out! All y’all! I’mma beat her a**, I’mma get RIOT beat up by my ni**as. Y’all gonna see what the f**k is up! You think I’m pu**y a** Latto?” she screams in the clip. “She in New York?! Tell her to link up! ... Ni**as think I’m Latto? You think I’m [Nicki Minaj]? I’ll beat you the f**k up, all y’all!”

Cardi has yet to comment on the leaked audio. The timing of when it was recorded remains unconfirmed.

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef

Ice Spice isn't the only rapper Cardi B is wrapped up in a beef with at the moment. On Monday night, she traded shots with Nicki Minaj on X (formerly Twitter). Nicki began by trolling Cardi for her relationship with Stefon Diggs. "A b c d e f geeeee. Pregnant? Play with his BUSSY!!!!!" Nicki wrote in one post. In another, she added: "Raw doggin pregnant wit da 4th babeeee Barney B. By. HPVeeeeee. Allegedlyyyyyyyyyyyy."

Cardi fired back: "A B C D E F G. Your man have to snatch PUSSY. Pussy taste like honey comb. Your bro be touching 12 year olds. ... Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is..You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, Taylor swift, Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???"

