Cardi B Vows To Violently Attack Ice Spice In Shocking Alleged Audio

BY Caroline Fisher 1169 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Ice Spice Alleged Audio Hip Hop News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In audio that leaked online recently, Cardi B allegedly promises that she's not Latto or Nicki Minaj, and will get physical with Ice Spice.

Cardi B has had her fair share of issues with fellow femcees. She's feuded with Nicki Minaj, JT, BIA, and more. Recently, shocking audio of her allegedly going off on Ice Spice even surfaced online. In the audio, shared by DJ Akademiks, she allegedly promises to beat the "Bikini Bottom" rapper up. For now, it remains unclear when the alleged audio was recorded.

“I’mma show y’all!" she allegedly. "I’m not Latto! Imma beat her the f**k up! Imma knock her the f**k out! [...] All y’all! I’mma beat her a**, I’mma get RIOT beat up by my ni**as. Y’all gonna see what the f**k is up! You think I’m pu**y a** Latto?”

At this point, the men on the phone informed Cardi that Ice Spice was in town. “She in New York?! Tell her to link up!” she allegedly insisted. “Ni**as think I’m Latto? You think I’m [Nicki Minaj]? I’ll beat you the f**k up, all y’all!

Read More: Cardi B Labels Nicki Minaj's Brother A Pedophile In Devastating Back & Forth

Cardi B Album Sales

The alleged audio arrives shortly after a snippet from an upcoming Ice Spice track leaked online. In it, she takes various shots at an unnamed opp, who some speculate to be Cardi. “She might talk sh*t on the ‘gram, but she won’t talk sh*t to my face,” she raps. “Poser, she hear my song and copy everything I say / Like, what the f**k? These bi**hes dirt / Just be yourself, this sh*t could work."

This isn't the first time fans have heard of possible tension between her and Cardi, either. In September of last year, Cleopatra claimed that Ice Spice was once left "shaking" on tour because she thought Cardi might have allegedly sent people to jump her.

As for Cardi, she's yet to publicly address the alleged audio. Currently, she's celebrating the success of her sophomore album Am I The Drama?, which she unveiled earlier this month. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, moving an impressive 200K album-equivalent units in its first week.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cardi B and Ice Spice Music Cardi B Seemingly Slams Ice Spice Over Rumored “Y2K” Diss 4.4K
People's Choice Awards - Arrivals Music Ice Spice Debuts Retro Website, Fans Think Album Announcement Is Coming 1080
Cardi B Hosts Fashion Night Out Music Cardi B And Ice Spice Shut Down Beef Rumors By Sharing Pictures Of Them Together 7.1K
2023 Met Gala Celebrating Music Cardi B Fans Think She Just Dissed Nicki Minaj & JT During Her Instagram Live 1432
Comments 0