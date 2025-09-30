Cardi B has had her fair share of issues with fellow femcees. She's feuded with Nicki Minaj, JT, BIA, and more. Recently, shocking audio of her allegedly going off on Ice Spice even surfaced online. In the audio, shared by DJ Akademiks, she allegedly promises to beat the "Bikini Bottom" rapper up. For now, it remains unclear when the alleged audio was recorded.

“I’mma show y’all!" she allegedly. "I’m not Latto! Imma beat her the f**k up! Imma knock her the f**k out! [...] All y’all! I’mma beat her a**, I’mma get RIOT beat up by my ni**as. Y’all gonna see what the f**k is up! You think I’m pu**y a** Latto?”

At this point, the men on the phone informed Cardi that Ice Spice was in town. “She in New York?! Tell her to link up!” she allegedly insisted. “Ni**as think I’m Latto? You think I’m [Nicki Minaj]? I’ll beat you the f**k up, all y’all!

The alleged audio arrives shortly after a snippet from an upcoming Ice Spice track leaked online. In it, she takes various shots at an unnamed opp, who some speculate to be Cardi. “She might talk sh*t on the ‘gram, but she won’t talk sh*t to my face,” she raps. “Poser, she hear my song and copy everything I say / Like, what the f**k? These bi**hes dirt / Just be yourself, this sh*t could work."

This isn't the first time fans have heard of possible tension between her and Cardi, either. In September of last year, Cleopatra claimed that Ice Spice was once left "shaking" on tour because she thought Cardi might have allegedly sent people to jump her.