Cleotrapa Claims That Ice Spice Was "Shaking" Thinking That Cardi B Sent People To Jump Her

Things between Cleotrapa and Ice Spice are continuing to heat up. Over the last few hours, it's becoming clearer and clearer that the artists' friendship is beyond repair. Both have traded some pretty nasty and personal insults, and we can only expect things to unravel further as time passes. According to reports, Cleotrapa was the one to start this by calling out Spice over poor treatment during the Y2K! tour. However, the latter has since dismissed these claims and diagnosing this as Cleotrapa "crashing out".

Overall, the hitmaker feels that Cleo was essentially acting entitled. Ice Spice also went on to call her former friend a "f***ing vacuum" after supposedly eating a lot of food at an Italian restaurant. Cleo responded to that by bringing back the Ozempic allegations that have been hurdled in Spice's direction amid her weight loss journey. "Imagine being called big by someone that was just big. I’m going to bed bro ozempic got yall gassed & fatphobic now? BET". But Cleotrapa is far from done because now she's claiming that Ice Spice was "shaking" over Cardi B, according to theJasmineBrand.

Fans Have All Sorts Of Reactions To Ice Spice & Cleotrapa's Falling Out

She shared on X that while heading back to her tour bus, a mother and her kids were looking to get an autograph from Spice. However, for whatever reason, she thought Cardi B had sent some goons to jump her. With all of this information now out in the open, bystanders online have so many questions. Some are taking sides, but others are remaining neutral by questioning the authenticity of their relationship. "Yall was never friends... cause the way yall be AIRING EACHOTHER OUT 😂😂😂", one jokes. "Those definitely not real friends, because whatever you encounter with a friend the public shouldn’t hear about", another adds. If Cardi B enters the chat though, things are about to even spicier.

