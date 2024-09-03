Ice Spice Says Cleotrapa Is "Crashing Out" With "Y2K" Tour Accusations And Attempts To Set The Record Straight

BET Awards 2024 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Ice Spice performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Ice Spice says this is what she gets for trying to be a "good person."

Ice Spice has responded to Cleotrapa's bombshell allegations about her experience working on the Y2K! World Tour, downplaying the claims as "crashing out." Spice's former friend accused her team of not paying for her meals and hotel rooms to save on budget, making her use bathrooms as her dressing room, and much more. As the story went viral on social media, Spice hopped on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces to set the record straight.

“Crashing out is sad you guys,” she began. “The scary part of fame honestly is the moment that somebody feels like they can no longer use your platform or like they’re not getting exactly what they want out of a situation the way that they want it … That’s when they decide to crash out every single time. I’m noticing a pattern.”

Ice Spice Performs In NYC On The "Y2K! World Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Ice Spice performs onstage during Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour at Terminal 5 on August 07, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Spice also addressed Cleo's claim that Spice's team refused to buy her a chicken salad when she was hungry. "So for you to try to sit here and complain about a chicken salad? You never came to me talking about a chicken salad, what are you really talking about right now. B*tch, you not going to tell the people how we was at an Italian restaurant and you ate so much f*cking food, you f*cking vacuum, that the server was like, ‘Where did the food go?’” she said.

Ice Spice Responds To Cleotrapa

Cleo fired back at that comment specifically on X afterward. “Imagine being called big by someone that was just big,” she wrote. “I’m going to bed bro ozempic got yall gassed & fatphobic now? BET.” Check out the back-and-forth on social media below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice and Cleotrapa on HotNewHipHop.

