Ice Spice Accused Of Being Possessed Thanks To Her Contorted Expressions While Praying

Ice Spice is an artist who has been having a huge year. Overall, a lot of this is because she just dropped off her brand-new album, Y2K!. This is her debut project and it has proven to be extremely controversial. There are many out there who believe Spice is creatively stagnant. She has not changed up her flow very much. Furthermore, many of her production choices have remained the same, which has frustrated many of her adoring fans.

Now, however, Ice Spice is getting some criticism for a truly ridiculous reason. If you have been on social media lately, you have probably noticed that some people think the devil is everywhere. That somehow, artists have sold their soul for their fame. Well, Ice Spice didn't help that assumption when she was seen on video praying with Tylil. In the video below, she can be seen contorting her face around and fidgeting while the prayer is being said. This subsequently led to some people accusing her of being possessed.

Ice Spice x Tylil

'Y’all ever watched a person with demonic energy get prayer? Loll yea very similar taughting smiles… this gat a lil scary on it lol wtf," one person wrote. "She was trying her best to Block off everything he was saying. She was NOT into that prayer. She was burning inside. Those demons wow smh," said another. Many commenters echoed those exact same thoughts. It's interesting that this way of thinking still exists. Regardless, Ice Spice may just have some explaining to do to her ultra-religious fans.

Let us know how you feel about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that people are just spewing nonsense at this point? Will this recent Satanic panic ever end or are we going to continue seeing this for a few years?