Ice Spice Suspected To Be Dissing Latto Again During Coachella Performance Of Unreleased Song

Ice Spice versus Latto has been one of the many rap beefs we have seen go down in 2024. Both rising femcees are stars in their own rights, and their competitive fervor is what the genre needs. Each hitmaker has sent indirect and direct shots, with Latto being the most recent to do so. On "Sunday Service" she raps, "Do you rap or do you tweet? ‘Cause I can’t tell, get in the booth, b****." Since that song dropped back in February, the waters have been still so to speak. That is until Ice Spice spoke her piece on the feud with Latto just this past weekend during her Coachella set.

She was originally gaining some traction online for this track because it is rumored to be on her debut album Y2K. But now that fans have deciphered the lyrics a bit, they feel Ice Spice was secretly targeting Latto at Coachella. She retweeted the bars up for discussion on X and they could definitely be perceived as a diss. "B!tches be losing the plot & thats how i got to the top🤭& NO i don't got any opps!!!🤨like why would i beef with a flop😂Like let's talk drill!! Who bigger than she?!!Who prettier too?!!!😍250 to GET IN THE BOOTH💥💥💥"

Is Ice Spice Coming For Latto?

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little bit longer for this song and album to be released. We still do not have word on when Ice Spice will pull the trigger and drop. However, we did receive a promising update not too long ago when the New York drill MC said Y2K passed the vital car test. "Yes, I’ve been playing the album fully through in the car, volume all the way up."

