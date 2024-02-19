Latto Fans Vandalize Ice Spice's Promo Billboard In Atlanta

Latto and Ice Spice are currently locked in a cold war that, even if it wasn't true to begin with, they are definitely leaning into. However, we have to admit that while these two femcees are doing a great job of being competitive and calculated with their responses and subliminal jabs, their fanbases are also carrying a lot of weight in this battle. For example, apparently some 777 fans vandalized one of Spice's billboard trucks in their fav's home city of Atlanta, which promoted her new single "Think U The S**t (Fart)." They crossed out the emojis, wrote "777" next to them, and also wrote "Stream Sunday Service" below them.

Furthermore this follows an instance of Latto denying that something was a shot at Ice Spice... while also taking a shot at Ice Spice. She recently tweeted "Didn't hit tho," which many interpreted as a dig at her Bronx rival's decision to put those trucks in Atlanta. Later, the 25-year-old wrote on the social media platform, "This was about that old pic going viral not that lil girl thanks," and then deleted it off Twitter. Both fanbases were quick to respond and take more shots at each other, and now all that's left is for them to directly call each other out.

Read More: How Latto Became A Leading Femcee In Hip-Hop

Latto Fans Ruin Ice Spice's Promo In Atlanta

Another hometown debate surrounds the rollouts for these singles that they're fighting over. While Ice Spice filmed her "Think U The S**t (Fart)" video in Miami, Latto actually went to her opponent's home city of the Bronx for the visuals for "Sunday Service." Many thought that this was a downright dangerous decision for her, let alone a strong move against the 24-year-old. But they've kept things competitive solely on the rapping and artistic ends, which means there's no real reason for escalation.

Meanwhile, other fans of the "Bikini Bottom" hitmaker are taking sides and making their own moves to defend her. One of them is fellow New Yorker Funk Flex, who said he might not play "Sunday Service" out of solidarity with Ice Spice. Let's see if she has any other moves up her sleeve. For more news on the Bronx MC and the latest updates on Latto, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Ice Spice Lands Highest Charting Single With “Think U The S**t (Fart)”

[via]