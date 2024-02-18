Latto Shades Ice Spice While Denying Reports Of Previous Rumored Diss

Latto has taken shots at Ice Spice while denying reports that she had taken shots at Ice Spice. After The Neighborhood Talk speculated that Latto tweeting "Didn't hit tho" was a shot at Spice over the "Think U The Sh-t" billboards the latter sent to Atlanta, The Columbus rapper responded by actually taking shots at Spice. "This was about that old pic going viral not that lil girl thanks," Latto wrote in the comments of the original post.

Of course, the "lil girl" jab sent Spice's fans into a frenzy. "Latto calling Ice Spice “lil girl” is such a kii 🥴. Cause mind you, that “lil girl” is more awarded, outsold her entire discography in a year, & collaborated with her idol twice… not to mention MOST IMPORTANTLY that “lil girl” negotiated to keep her MASTERS, unlike Klayco Karen," one fan argued. "She’s jealous of ice that’s why she said “little girl” cause she can’t stand the fact ICE gets the love/attention that SHE wants. 😂 it’s giving bothered lmao," added another. The next shots in the ongoing feud will likely come when Latto's "Sunday Service" debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

Latto & Cardi B Go Platinum With "Put It On Da Floor Again"

Meanwhile, Latto and Cardi B's 2023 summer banger "Put It On Da Floor Again" has gone platinum, according to Complex. Released in June 2023, the track was a Cardi-infused remix of Latto's April hit. While the original track only peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Bubbling Under chart, the addition of Cardi saw the remix peak at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Furthermore, the remix was widely praised by critics. "Cardi matches and then exceeds Latto's energy. Once again, Cardi is endlessly quotable," Tom Breihan of Stereogum wrote.

Furthermore, the high-energy video was full of brief cameos as Cardi and Latto twerked and flexed across a variety of retail outlets. Offset and BabyDrill both made an appearance, as did LSU's Angel Reese. Additionally, Cardi name-dropping the 2023 NCAA National Champions led the school to invite her to campus.

