“Put It On Da Floor Again”, the remix collab between Latto and Cardi Bi, is one of the hottest tracks of the past month. The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at #13. It’s Latto’s highest-charting single since “Big Energy” in 2021, which peaked at #3. It’s Latto’s second charting release of the year. “Lottery ft. Lu Kala” peaked at #86.

The track was also accompanied by a music video, featuring the two big-name rappers. Also cameoing in the video was Angel Reese, the superstar of LSU’s women’s basketball team. Cardi also name-checked LSU in her verse, leading to the program offering her an invite to campus. However, not everyone is happy with the video.

Flau’jae Johnson Asks Why She Wasn’t In The “Put It On Da Floor Again” Video

Speaking on The Baller Alert Show, Johnson was asked about why she wasn’t in the video for “Put It On Da Floor Again”. “Latto she hit me about it, the day before,” Johnson explained. “She was like ‘I want you to be in the video.’ I was like, ‘I’m in LA right now. But yeah we can make it happen.’ But we didn’t make it happen. “Her people never hit my people. I seen she had asked Angel like a week before. And I was like, ‘okay, maybe she ain’t really want me in the video for real. But she had to ask, ’cause we kind of had a relationship before and she put Angel in it. I didn’t really care because Angel was in it and that was a big moment for women’s basketball, and at the same time, why wouldn’t you put me in it?”

She continued. “It just makes sense. I did the remix, it went viral!.” Johnson did indeed remix the song. Her freestyle remix garnered a fair amount of controversy after right-wing media outlets expressed outrage that Johnson referenced 9/11 during her verse. Johnson subsequently apologized for that incident. However, Johnson doesn’t appear too upset, just a little sad that she didn’t get the chance to cameo. Maybe she can get that J.Cole collab she has previously called “her dream” instead. Follow all the latest sports and music news here at HotNewHipHop.

