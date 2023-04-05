Flau’jae Johnson
- SportsFlau'jae Johnson Opens For Rod WaveJohnson was one of the openers at Wave's concert in Atlanta.By Ben Mock
- SportsAngel Reese And Flau'jae Johnson's Parents Feud Amid LSU DramaThe Tigers might be 4-1, but mysterious drama has gripped the team.By Ben Mock
- SportsAngel Reese And LSU Stars Name Their All-Time Basketball Starting LineupsReese, Flau'jae Johnson, and Hailey Van Lith certainly had some unique picks.By Ben Mock
- SportsBoosie Badazz Discusses Bond With Flau'jae JohnsonThe rapper has been a major figure in the basketball star's life.By Ben Mock
- SportsFlau'jae Johnson Calls Out Latto For "Put It On Da Floor Again" SnubThe LSU freshman didn't like missing out on this major collab opportunity.By Ben Mock
- SportsFlau'jae Johnson Reveals Her Dream Collab Is J. ColeJohnson wants that N. Carolina-Georgia collab by way of Baton Rouge.By Ben Mock
- SportsFlau'jae Johnson Apologizes For 9/11 LyricThe star freshman has spoken about her poorly-received Latto remix.By Ben Mock
- SportsLSU Apologizes For Flau'jae Johnson 9/11 ReferenceJohnson's Latto remix is getting her in trouble.By Ben Mock
- MusicFlau’jae Is Scoring Big Both On And Off Of The Basketball CourtFlau’jae recent spoke about her upcoming collaboration Lil Wayne, the status of her current relationship with Jermaine Dupri, and her ranking of other athletes that have pursued a music career.By Flisadam Pointer
- GramDJ Khaled Links Up With Angel Reese & Flau'Jae JohnsonDJ Khaled linked up with some of LSU's biggest stars.By Ben Mock
- NewsFlau’jae Johnson Teases Lil Wayne Collab After National Championship WinFlau’jae Johnson says she's working on a new song with Lil Wayne.By Cole Blake