Flau'jae Johnson Reveals She's No Longer Friends With Angel Reese

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 863 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Flaujae Johnson No Longer Friends Angel Reese Sports News
Nov 30, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) and LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) react during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Despite their distance since their LSU Tigers days, Flau'jae Johnson made it clear she fully supports Angel Reese on her WNBA journey.

Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese have a lot of history together as two star players for the LSU Tigers this decade. Their NCAA championship in 2023 was monumental, but since then, things between the two basketball players have been rocky. However, that doesn't mean there isn't strong support there.

As caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, the hooper and rapper recently appeared on The Breakfast Club. She addressed questions about where she and the Chicago Sky basketball player stand, and she didn't mince words.

"We’re not friends," Flau'jae remarked. However, Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese's alleged tensions don't mean that there's necessarily any real beef. "That bond we had, and what we did together, winning that title… You can never take that away from us," Johnson added.

She didn't elaborate on the impact of "a lot of media, a lot of locker room stuff" on their relationship, but she wishes Reese the best in the WNBA. "I support her in everything she do," Flau'jae stated. "She’s killing it. [...] I be clowning the folks that be talking down on her. I’m just proud of her."

Also, Flau'jae Johnson spoke on her music career and her junior season focus. "Stuff happens… You just got to grow," she posited.

Read More: Kanye West Arrives At Diddy Trial In An All-White Outfit

Angel Reese BET Awards

Elsewhere, Angel Reese's recent BET Award caused some unexpected controversy. Star boxer Claressa Shields popped off when she lost the Sportswoman of the Year award to Reese, and she responded by dismissing the critics.

"It's great... it meant something to people because it’s me," Reese told reporters after a Chicago Sky loss. "I haven’t been playing well at all, and I could mope or point fingers. But it’s been me, I take accountability, try to be better than the last day. I don’t complain, I don’t care about anything else. I’m just here to go to work every day and go home."

"Still don’t know how I didn’t win the Sportswoman of the Year for the @BETAwards but Congrats to Angel Reese and all the other Nominees," Claressa Shields had remarked. "I just thought accolades mattered." At least Flau'jae Johnson is here to support despite their distance.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reacts To Yung Miami’s Alleged Role In Diddy’s Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
WNBA: Chicago Sky at New York Liberty Sports Angel Reese Claps Back At Critics Of Her BET Award Win Amid Claressa Shields Drama 1137
claressa shields Sports Claressa Shields Sounds Off After Losing BET Sportswoman Of The Year To Angel Reese 28.2K
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky Sports Angel Reese's Teammate Comes To Her Defense Over Constant Criticism 1049
bet awards 2024 Sports BET Awards 2024 Nominations: Sportswoman Of The Year 493