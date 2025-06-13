Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese have a lot of history together as two star players for the LSU Tigers this decade. Their NCAA championship in 2023 was monumental, but since then, things between the two basketball players have been rocky. However, that doesn't mean there isn't strong support there.

As caught by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, the hooper and rapper recently appeared on The Breakfast Club. She addressed questions about where she and the Chicago Sky basketball player stand, and she didn't mince words.

"We’re not friends," Flau'jae remarked. However, Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese's alleged tensions don't mean that there's necessarily any real beef. "That bond we had, and what we did together, winning that title… You can never take that away from us," Johnson added.

She didn't elaborate on the impact of "a lot of media, a lot of locker room stuff" on their relationship, but she wishes Reese the best in the WNBA. "I support her in everything she do," Flau'jae stated. "She’s killing it. [...] I be clowning the folks that be talking down on her. I’m just proud of her."

Also, Flau'jae Johnson spoke on her music career and her junior season focus. "Stuff happens… You just got to grow," she posited.

Angel Reese BET Awards

Elsewhere, Angel Reese's recent BET Award caused some unexpected controversy. Star boxer Claressa Shields popped off when she lost the Sportswoman of the Year award to Reese, and she responded by dismissing the critics.

"It's great... it meant something to people because it’s me," Reese told reporters after a Chicago Sky loss. "I haven’t been playing well at all, and I could mope or point fingers. But it’s been me, I take accountability, try to be better than the last day. I don’t complain, I don’t care about anything else. I’m just here to go to work every day and go home."