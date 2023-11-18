Angel Reese And Flau’jae Johnson’s Parents Feud Amid LSU Drama

The parents of Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson have begun beefing online as drama grips the LSU women's basketball team. "You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0 or less GPA," one post aimed at Reese read. Furthermore, graduated Tigers Alexis Morris and Jasmine Carson also weighed in on the current situation. Morris said that the team better not be "falling apart without her" after they "switched up to gang up on me". Meanwhile, Carson warned "y'all better hope I don't say nothing."

Reese was completely absent from LSU's road trip to Southeastern Louisiana, with head coach Kim Mulkey refusing to answer questions on where Reese was. The Tigers won out 73-50 over the Lions, who are ranked #168 in the nation according to the latest NET rankings. Johnson, playing off the bench, had a double-double with a game-high 17 points.

What Is Going On At LSU?

LSU appeared to have buckled under the pressure that comes with being the defending national champions. They lost their season-opener to then #20 Colorado, one of the few truly competitive games on their non-conference slate. While they have quickly improved to 4-1 with wins over Queens, Mississippi Valley State, Kent State, and Southeastern Louisiana, all is not well within the Tigers camp.

However, head coach Kim Mulkey benched Reese for the entire second half against Kent State, calling it a "coach's decision". Then, just days later, Reese was off the team sheet entirely. As mentioned, Mulkey refused to say much about why Reese was away from the team. "Angel was not in uniform. Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later," Mulkey said matter-of-factly. However, Reese wasn't just out of uniform. It appeared that she had not made the 50-mile journey to Hammond at all. The Tigers return home on Monday to face Texas Southern. The game is the start of a six-game homestand that includes #9 Virginia Tech. It remains to be seen when Reese will return to the lineup.

