Angel Reese And LSU Stars Name Their All-Time Basketball Starting Lineups

Angel Reese and several of her LSU teammates recent namely their all-time basketball starting lineups. Reese kicked things off with a twist. “I’m starting strong with Lisa Leslie,” Reese said before filling her lineup out with Cheryl Miller, Kobe, Shaq, and most surprisingly, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey. Mulkey was a national championship winning point guard with LA Tech in the early 80s. Sophomore Flau'jae Johnson also named Mulkey to her lineup and also agreed with Reese on Shaq. However, Johnson also picked Dwyane Wade, Tim Duncan and Allen Iverson.

Meanwhile, new transfer Hailey Van Lith went in a different direction entirely. After naming Kobe and the aforementioned Lisa Leslie, Van Lith also selected Becky Hammon, Kevin Garnett, and Micheal Jordan. “That’s a tough starting five, right there. Mad tough," Van Lith said of her team. The question came about as apart of an interview the players did ahead of the Hall of Fame Series, the traditional marquee event to open the college basketball season. The basketball season kicks off next week.

Read More: Angel Reese Addresses Caitlin Clark Beef, Eyes Title Defense

LSU Betting Favorites For Title

Meanwhile, oddsmakers have revealed the Tigers as their title favorites ahead of the start of the women's basketball season next week. The Tigers are +230 favorites on FanDuel and +300 favorites on DraftKings. Just behind LSU is UConn at +500 and +600 on the two sites respectively. Furthermore, LSU and UConn are #1 and #2 in both the AP's preseason poll and ESPN's preseason bracketology. LSU opens the season against #20 Colorado in Las Vegas next week.

The Tigers are also seeking to become the first team since the UConn four-peat to repeat as National Champions. To maximize their chances, head coach Kim Mulkey built a superteam from recruiting and the portal. She has two top-7 freshmen and added Aneesah Morrow from DePaul and Hailey van Lith from Louisville. These additions are a huge reason for the preseason hype surrounding LSU. However, experts have also noted that if the lineup fails to be cohesive, it may spell disaster for the team.

Read More: Angel Reese Becomes Shaq’s First Reebok Signing

[via]