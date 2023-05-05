women's basketball
- SportsKelsey Plum Prematurely Congratulates Caitlin Clark On Setting NCAA Scoring RecordAn ice-cold fourth quarter against Nebraska saw Clark fall eight points short of Plum's record.By Ben Mock
- SportsCaitlin Clark Closing In On NCAA HistoryClark is less 100 points away from the women's record and 206 from the NCAA record.By Ben Mock
- SportsAngel Reese And Flau'jae Johnson's Parents Feud Amid LSU DramaThe Tigers might be 4-1, but mysterious drama has gripped the team.By Ben Mock
- SportsIowa Stunned By Kansas State, Third Top-5 Team To Lose This SeasonThe #2 Hawkeyes fell to the Wildcats during a terrible shooting night for Caitlin Clark.By Ben Mock
- SportsHaley Cavinder Reportedly Eyeing Return To College Basketball In 2024-25 SeasonCavinder is making a u-turn on her original retirement from college basketball.By Ben Mock
- SportsCaitlin Clark Still Undecided About Declaring For WNBA DraftHowever, Clark did say she is playing this season "like her last year."By Ben Mock
- SportsPaige Bueckers Signs Multi-Year Deal With NikeThe deal is expected to follow Bueckers into the pros in 2024.By Ben Mock
- SportsLSU Make Kim Mulkey The Richest Coach In Women's BasketballMulkey's new contract is 10 years and $32 million.By Ben Mock
- SportsNigerian Player Calls Cap On Liz Cambage ClaimsPromise Amukamara says we shouldn't believe anything that Cambage has said this week.By Ben Mock
- SportsWNBA All-Star Game Features Electric Kehlani Halftime ShowThere was dancing, dunking, and a whole lot of phenomonal basketball.By Ben Mock
- SportsAngel Reese Bounces Back After Brazilian HumblingReese showed out against Cuba in a way she couldn't against Brazil.By Ben Mock
- SportsNiya Morant Announces College CommitmentJa Morant's sister is headed to college.By Ben Mock
- SportsBig Name Cuts Sparks Calls For WNBA ExpansionWNBA fans are happy with the latest roster announcements. By Ben Mock
- SportsLSU Apologizes For Flau'jae Johnson 9/11 ReferenceJohnson's Latto remix is getting her in trouble.By Ben Mock
- SportsAneesah Morrow Completes LSU SuperteamCan anyone stop LSU next season with their stacked new lineup?By Ben Mock