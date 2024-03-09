Angel Reese Gets Auburn Revenge, Another Big 10 Top Seed Falls

Maryland stunning Ohio State was just the first of several major storylines to dominate the first Friday of Championship Week in women's basketball. After losing to Auburn earlier in the season, Angel Reese and LSU beat the Tigers by 30 to progress to the semifinals of the SEC tournament. Reese had 18 points and 11 rebounds while Flau'jae Johnson had a game-high 25 points. However, there was more drama in the Big Ten as Michigan felled tournament three-seed Indiana. Indiana had won five of their last six meetings with the Wolverines. Michigan will now play Caitlin Clark and Iowa for a place in Sunday's final.

Meanwhile, Stanford reached the Pac-12 final with a comeback win against Oregon State. The Cardinal trailed by as much as nine in the first half. However, they rallied behind superstar senior Cameron Brink to win 66-57. They will face USC and freshman phenom JuJu Watkins on Sunday. Elsewhere, the Atlantic 10's two-team bid hopes all but died as George Mason, VCU, and Saint Joseph's all lost.

Read More: Angel Reese Joins Elite LSU Club With 2000th Point

Angel Reese And LSU Stars Name Their All-Time Basketball Starting Lineups

Reese and LSU are hoping to repeat as NCAA champions. That hasn't happened since the UConn four-peat between 2013 and 2016. Earlier in the season, Reese and several of her LSU teammates namely their all-time basketball starting lineups. Reese kicked things off with a twist. “I’m starting strong with Lisa Leslie,” Reese said before filling her lineup out with Cheryl Miller, Kobe, Shaq, and most surprisingly, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey. Mulkey was a national championship-winning point guard with LA Tech in the early 80s. Sophomore Flau'jae Johnson also named Mulkey to her lineup and also agreed with Reese on Shaq. However, Johnson also picked Dwyane Wade, Tim Duncan, and Allen Iverson.

Meanwhile, new transfer Hailey Van Lith went in a different direction entirely. After naming Kobe and the aforementioned Lisa Leslie, Van Lith also selected Becky Hammon, Kevin Garnett, and Micheal Jordan. “That’s a tough starting five, right there. Mad tough," Van Lith said of her team. LSU faces Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament semifinals, with either South Carolina or Tennessee waiting in Sunday's final.

Read More: Angel Reese's Pep Talk For Hailey Van Lith Draws Draymond Green & Kevin Durant Comparisons

[via]