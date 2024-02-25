Angel Reese Joins Elite LSU Club With 2000th Point

Angel Reese became the sixth LSU WBB player to score 2000 points as she surpassed the mark in a dominant win over Tennessee. Reese joined Joyce Walker, Seimone Augustus, Julie Gross, Cornelia Grayden, and Sylvia Fowles in the exclusive club. Reese began her career at Maryland, where she scored 719 points. However, she is now forever linked with the Tigers. Reese's mark stands at 2006 after scoring 11 against the Volunteers.

Reese and LSU are second in the SEC. However, that is as close to a regular season title they will get this season as South Carolina will guarantee themselves that honor with a win over Kentucky. Instead, Reese and company will look to finish out the season against Georgia and Kentucky before turning their attention to the SEC tournament and then, a March Madness tournament they will enter as defending champions. LSU is currently a four-seed in ESPN's latest bracketology.

Angel Reese Calls Out Barstool Sports For "Double Standards"

However, Reese isn't just comfortable taking shots on the court. Last month, Reese criticized Barstool Sports for a "double standard" in how they reported on two instances of the same celebration. "Lol I've seen this before," Reese said in response to a post on X about Barstool's reporting of celebrations performed by Ja Morant and Quinn Ewers. On December 26, Ja Morant faced scrutiny for performing the "Rock Ya Hips", a dance move popularized in New Orleans. Morant used it to troll the Pelicans. However, the celebration was initially misreported as a gunfire celebration. "Ja spraying imaginary bullets into section 113 after slam," was the way that Barstool reported it on social media. However, when Texas QB Quinn Ewers did the same celebration during the Sugar Bowl, Barstool said that Ewers was "having fun".

Of course, Reese is no stranger to the ire of Barstool. The outlet, and its founder Dave Portnoy, were some of the biggest critics of Reese after she hit Tony Yayo's "You Can't See Me" during the National Championship. Barstool's coverage has long been criticized for racial bias, especially against Black athletes.

