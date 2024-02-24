Fans Already Want A Signature Shoe For JuJu Watkins

JuJu Watkins is just 24 games into her college career, but she has already taken the game by storm. An electric shooter, Watkins has 675 points to her name already and pundits are already wondering if she will go on to break the record Caitlin Clark hasn't finished setting. But now, fans are clamoring for something else from the USC freshman - a signature shoe. "JuJu Watkins should be the first college hooper to have a signature shoe. Get it done now," Nate Jones wrote on X.

However, not everyone was on board with the idea. "Not when she hasn't won any thing compared to women of Troy and Cheryl Miller Cynthia Cooper she's great but we need to see them cutting down the ribbon first and she's a freshman come on man," one person wrote in response to Jones. While Watkins, the nation's No. 2 scorer behind Clark has been lights out, the Trojans have struggled with consistency at times. 21-4 with three games to play in the Pac-12, the Trojans will be hoping to stun the conference during tournament play or rally around a deep run in March.

Caitlin Clark 75 Points Shy Of NCAA Record

Meanwhile, the one person scoring more points than Watkins this season is looking to break more records. Caitlin Clark is just 75 points away from breaking Pete Maravich's long-standing NCAA points record. With three games remaining in the regular season, Clarke will most likely secure the record during the Hawkeye's season finale against Ohio State.

The records might be hers, but Clark is far from done. Iowa is third in the Big Ten standings with a 12-3 conference record. Barring a complete collapse from Ohio State, the regular season title is likely out of reach for Iowa. After that comes the Big Ten Tournament and March Madness. With Clark expected to become the No. 1 pick in this year's WNBA Draft, it would be only fitting for her to end her college career by avenging last year's National Championship defeat.

